NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where does every AFC team stand?

It's time for the weekly power rankings for the NFL. Teams have been shuffling through the list all season, and the AFC has proven to have two of the best divisions in football.

The AFC West and North are chock full of teams that hold a 3-1 record, and there is little separating their overall skill level. Here's a look at the Power Rankings for every AFC team heading into Week 5.

AFC Power Rankings Week 5: Which teams are off to a rocky start?

#16 - Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: vs. Tennessee Titans

In April, the Jacksonville Jaguars have done nothing to prevent their fate from picking #1 in the 2022 NFL draft. Urban Meyer is struggling at the NFL level. Trevor Lawrence was meant to be the next big thing but is statistically one of the worst quarterbacks in the AFC.

#15 - Miami Dolphins (1-3)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Miami Dolphins have struggled on both sides of the ball. Their offense has been atrocious with Jacoby Brissett under center. With Tua Tagovailoa still nursing a rib injury and weeks away from returning to the starting lineup, the Dolphins might be destined for another losing season.

#14 - New York Jets (0-3)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. Atlanta Falcons

The New York Jets finally secured their first win of the season. Although they are primarily expected to have fewer than five wins this year, they may have some renewed confidence after defeating the Tennessee Titans. This win could provide a massive boost to Zach Wilson's confidence, who has largely struggled this season.

#13 - Houston Texans (1-3)

Previous Rank: 13

Next Week: vs. New England Patriots

The Houston Texans are in a world of trouble without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Rookie Davis Mills has struggled, and their offense has been lackluster because of that. There is no telling if Deshaun Watson will play this season or be traded. Either way, the Texans are in trouble.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar