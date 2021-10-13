NFL Power Rankings Week 6: 5 biggest surprises and disappointments

We're starting to learn which teams are the contenders and which are the pretenders following Week 5 of the 2021 season. But still, every week, there are teams that catch us by surprise, either by overachieving or underachieving.

In this article, we look at five teams that shocked us in Week 5, and five teams that did not live up to expectations.

NFL Power Rankings: 5 biggest surprises of Week 5

#5 – Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals were the width of a post away from upsetting the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 as Evan McPherson sailed his overtime kick the wrong side of the flag atop the upright. Joe Burrow stood toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers despite suffering a throat contusion that resulted in a post-game hospital trip. Ja'Marr Chase starred with 159 yards and a TD.

#4 – Houston Texans

Another team on the losing side in Week 5, the Houston Texans gave the New England Patriots a genuine scare. Head coach David Culley's outfit led from the fifth minute of the game until there were 15 seconds left on the clock as Nick Folk kicked the game-winning field goal.

NFL @NFL Got to give credit where credit is due. @Millsions balled out in just his 3rd career start. 👏 Got to give credit where credit is due.@Millsions balled out in just his 3rd career start. 👏 https://t.co/vs76BLFjuG

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick may have a reputation of limiting rookie quarterbacks, but third-round pick Davis Mills had the game of his life with 312 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans had a 22-9 lead early in the third quarter but could not hold on. However, they showed they can put up a fight against anybody.

#3 – Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers beating the Cleveland Browns in a clash between two of the AFC's top contenders was no major surprise, but the nature of how Justin Herbert disected the Browns in Week 5 was a shock. It was a statement of intent from the Chargers, as Herbert passed for 398 yards and four touchdowns to win the 47-42 shootout against one of the NFL's premier defenses.

#2 – Chicago Bears

Expectations for the Chicago Bears were low going into the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Bears defense restricted the NFL's passing leader Derek Carr to 206 yards and no touchdowns in Week 5. DeAndre Houston-Carson picked off Carr while Khalil Mack feasted, leading the game in tackles with seven, and a sack.

In his first game since being officially named the Bears starter, Justin Fields played risk-free without being asked to run often, completing 12 of 20 for 111 yards and a passing touchdown, as sixth-round rookie running back Khalil Herbert put up 75 yards on the ground. This was old school football executed perfectly by the Bears.

#1 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Many had written Ben Roethlisberger off ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos, but Big Ben rolled back the years with an efficient 15 of 25 for 253 yards and two touchdowns. The running game clicked with Najee Harris rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown, and the defense closed out a 27-19 win despite a spirited late comeback effort led by Teddy Bridgewater.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht