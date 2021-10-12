NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Where does every AFC team stand?

NFL Week 5 has come to a close, and with Week 6 fast approaching, AFC teams have begun to move up and down in this week's power rankings.

Although the AFC West has seen some clear competition, the Los Angeles Chargers have seemingly alternated with the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the rankings. Only half of the AFC teams have winning records in the NFL currently.

On that note, here's a look at the power rankings of AFC teams in the NFL after Week 5:

AFC Power Rankings Week 5: Which teams have plummeted even further?

#16 Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5)

Previous Rank: 16

Next week: vs. Miami Dolphins

The Jacksonville Jaguars just can't seem to get out of their way, and have seemingly begun to cement their place in having the #1 draft pick once again. Though rookie Trevor Lawrence is struggling mightily, he still has some redeeming qualities. It would be wise to build heavily around Lawrence to salvage their next season.

#15 Miami Dolphins (1-4)

Previous Rank: 15

Next week: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins are only a game away from being the worst team in the AFC. Their current -75 point differential is the worst in the league, and they have been getting embarrassed week after week. They travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the Jags faring even worse than them, this could be the confidence-boosting win the Dolphins desperately need.

#14 Houston Texans (1-4)

Previous Rank: 13

Next week: vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans are on a four-game losing streak, and deserve to be towards the bottom of the list after the bone-headed botched fake punt call they tried to enact against the New England Patriots. They had a 22-9 commanding lead before that play seemed to turn things around, as the Patriots eventually emerged victorious after scoring 16 unanswered points.

#13 New York Jets (1-4)

Previous Rank: 14

Next week: bye

The New York Jets will get a much-needed week off, where they can effectively try and reset themselves. Zach Wilson has been taking all kinds of punishment in his ninth NFL season. The rookie has been sacked a second-highest 18 times. The Jets will have to find a way to protect Wilson if they are to turn their season around.

#12 Indianapolis Colts (1-4)

Previous Rank: 11

Next Week: vs. Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a win in which they dismantled the bottom-level Miami Dolphins, and are on the verge of putting things together. The proof of that came in their near-win against the surging Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. The Colts might just begin to turn things around in the AFC.

#11 New England Patriots (2-3)

Previous Rank: 12

Next Week: vs. Dallas Cowboys

The New England Patriots fought back against the Houston Texans after they committed one of the dumbest plays in the history of the NFL. Though the Patriots were down 22-9 in the third quarter, they were able to bounce back with 16 unanswered points.

#10 Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)

Previous Rank: 10

Next Week: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to get a much-needed comeback win, they could still be facing a much bigger uphill climb to stay relevant in the AFC North. Ben Roethlisberger remains one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. and will need to play a much different game to lead the Steelers back to winning ways in the AFC.

