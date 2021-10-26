NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Where does every AFC team stand?

With the 2021 NFL season reaching a near midpoint, there have been some surprising developments in the AFC. Teams like the Dolphins and Texans can't seem to get out of their way, while the Bengals and Titans have skyrocketed to the top of contention.

Here's a look at the AFC power rankings heading into Week 8.

AFC Power Rankings Week 8: Where do the Bengals and Titans now land?

#16 - Houston Texans - (1-6)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

It has become pretty apparent that the Houston Texans may be riding the losing train to securing a top-three pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They now boast the worst points differential in the league at -106.

They may also just be playing the waiting game to see what trade offers come rolling in for Deshaun Watson.

#15 - Miami Dolphins - (1-6)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. Buffalo Bills

It's a tragic scene at the Miami Dolphins camp. Six straight losses have the team reeling and staying near the bottom of the power rankings.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ “The offensive line has been the biggest problem for this team all year long and until they fix it, you can’t blame Tua.” @PriscoCBS on fixing the Dolphins struggles “The offensive line has been the biggest problem for this team all year long and until they fix it, you can’t blame Tua.”@PriscoCBS on fixing the Dolphins struggles https://t.co/czIHwDXsRP

So, where do they go from here? Should they break the bank for Deshaun Watson? The firing of general manager and possibly head coach Brian Flores could come sooner rather than later.

#14 - New York Jets - (1-5)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The New York Jets are staying put for the simple fact that they had a bye week. Even with that, they still have a worse point differential than the Dolphins.

Would that place them in the #15 spot? Possibly. Either way, they have a chance to bounce back higher in the power rankings this week.

#13 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (1-5)

Previous Rank: 13

Next Week: vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Jacksonville Jaguars also have the benefit of a bye week that is keeping them locked into their #13 place in this week's power rankings. Should they be able to dispatch the Seahawks, they may climb a couple of spots.

A week's rest is always a good thing.

#12 - Denver Broncos - (3-4)

Previous Rank: 10

Next Week: vs. Washington Football Team

The Denver Broncos continue to plummet in the power rankings. The once 3-0 team has now suffered four straight losses and seems to be having an identity crisis.

Are they a good team or not? They will need to figure that out quickly. Next week vs WFT should help to decide that answer.

#11 - Kansas City Chiefs - (3-4)

Previous Rank: 9

Next Week: vs. New York Giants

Someone needs to travel back to 2020 and find the real Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs. This team is fundamentally awkward.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Patrick Mahomes has now thrown an interception in his last six games 😳 Patrick Mahomes has now thrown an interception in his last six games 😳 https://t.co/FwNl3H5X4P

They win sometimes but have mostly muddled the line of a good team far too much. Mahomes has also thrown a league-leading nine interceptions. Things are awry and the Chiefs continue to fall in the power rankings.

#10 - New England Patriots - (3-4)

Previous Rank: 11

Next Week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Bill Belichick may once again be onto something as his Patriots continue to show that the Dolphins and Jets are not in the same league as the rest of the AFC East (despite those teams arguably having more talent).

The same could be said for the entire AFC. The New England Patriots are slowly becoming a very competitive team.

