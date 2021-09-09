NFL Predictions: Top 5 contenders for the 2021-22 season

It's that time of year again when hope is in the air and everyone thinks they are contenders for the crown. Every team begins with a 0-0 record, but fans know if their team stands a chance of making it all the way. A lot of teams are just there to make up the numbers. But others have genuine designs to go all the way. Here we look at some of the strongest contenders this year.

5 contenders in the 2021 NFL Season

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

They are the reigning Super Bowl champions who have returned all their starters. They also have a certain Tom Brady in their ranks. They also have an easier schedule when compared to other teams, which can help them get into the playoffs with momentum and help secure an easier path to the Super Bowl. Without a shadow of a doubt, they are the team to beat, and our first contenders.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

Unsurprisingly, in the list of contenders, the team that finished second last year comes in second here too. They have the best player in the league in Patrick Mahomes. Their offense is expected to further improve with newer schemes. It is a scarier prospect for the rest of the league.

#3 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills clearly believe in Josh Allen and gave him a massive contract. He is coming into his prime and will be looking to lead his team to back-to-back championship games. What gives the Bills the edge this time is that their defense is expected to improve back to the levels seen in 2019, before they had a pronounced dip in 2020.

#4 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have Aaron Rodgers. With him around, any team automatically becomes a contender. He has a top-10 wide receiver in Davante Adams. But what works against them is a brutal regular season that could make them run out of steam by the time the playoffs roll around.

The Top 10 in the #NFL100...



1) QB Patrick Mahomes

2) DT Aaron Donald

3) QB Aaron Rodgers

4) RB Derrick Henry

5) TE Travis Kelce

6) WR Davante Adams

7) QB Tom Brady

8) WR DeAndre Hopkins

9) LB T.J. Watt

10) QB Josh Allen — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 28, 2021

#5 - Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team, soon to be renamed to something more exciting, will be looking to be the team that shocks everyone and goes all the way. They have a veteran quarterback with decent units on both sides of the ball. They have the capacity to be serious contenders.

In a league like the NFL, it's hard to imagine it could have a secret like the Washington Football Team.



With a good QB, a dominant DL and winning coach, don't be surprised if they end up in the Super Bowl. @Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/u074oDhXoC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 3, 2021

