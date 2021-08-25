2021 NFL preseason: 5 NFL players who stood out

Two weeks of preseason games are now over (three, if you are a Dallas Cowboys or Pittsburgh Steelers fan), and it is that time when you are quietly excited by a prospect or completely downbeat about someone you thought was going to excel.

But looking throughout the league, who were the players who really stood out in the preseason? Here's a look.

Top 5 players who impressed in the NFL preseason

#1 - Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

First up is rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The New York Jets star did not get off to the smoothest of starts. He was inconsistent in training and did not set the game on fire against the New York Giants.

But against the Green Bay Packers, he did just that. He went nine out of 11 for a total of 128 yards and two touchdowns.

#2 - Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Buffalo Bills

Preseason games are when one expects back-up players to challenge for starting spots. While it is unlikely that Mitchell Trubisky will displace Josh Allen, he absolutely tore up the field against his old team, the Chicago Bears.

He threw 28 passes and completed 20 of them for 221 yards. It also yielded one touchdown.

#3 - Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

Mac Jones has the unenviable task of replacing Tom Brady as the franchise quarterback for the New England Patriots. Thus far, he has shown amazing consistency in prolonging drives and moving the chains.

He went for 13 out of 19 in both his preseason games for 87 and 146 passing yards in his first and second games respectively.

#4 - Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

One must feel for Andy Dalton. He is the nominated starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. But as he remains seated, seeing the rookie get chances in preseason games is impressive to the degree that fans are clamoring to replace him before the regular season begins.

In addition to his 14 out of 20 for 142 yards in the first game, he also had 79 yards rushing with one touchdown.

Hear us out.... maybe Justin Fields should start....pic.twitter.com/c2zUntlPYS — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) August 21, 2021

#5 - Sam Eguavon, LB, Miami Dolphins

There are four quarterbacks above and then there is Sam Eguavon. He was undrafted in 2015 and played in the Canadian league for three years. He was on the fringes of the roster and could have got cut when he missed practice.

Instead, against the Atlanta Falcons, he had four sacks in one game. In terms of expectations, perhaps the biggest surprise of the preseason games.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha