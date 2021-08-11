NFL preseason 2021: As New England Patriots QB battle heats up, will Cam Newton or Mac Jones start?

With their first NFL preseason game on Thursday, the New England Patriots are still figuring out who their starting QB will be between Mac Jones and Cam Newton. Both QBs had a terrific training camp this past Monday and are as deadlocked in the position battle as Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater in Denver. Cam Newton is the theoretical QB1, but Mac Jones has seen an increase in his 1st-team reps each practice. Both QBs will likely see ample playing time in preseason games and Newton will start Week 1 with Jones likely taking over Week 2. If you're going to watch any preseason game this Thursday, watch the Patriots take on Washington. It gives you the first live play from Mac Jones. But who is going to end up winning this position battle?

Will Cam Newton or Mac Jones be the QB1 for New England Patriots?

Mac Jones and Cam Newton coming at you with simultaneous reps… pic.twitter.com/lWpBOWOmP5 — Christopher Gasper (@cgasper) August 9, 2021

It seems like Cam Newton is being made QB1 merely based on his experience in the league and with this offense. Sure, Cam is playing well in training camp, but Mac Jones seems to have the edge more and more with each practice. Both the media and fellow teammates are showering the rookie with praise for his accountability and performance thus far. His study habits off the field seem to be just as impressive. He's constantly reviewing practice films, drawing up plays, and messaging veteran Brian Hoyer at six in the morning for advice and answers. Playbook aside, Jones is doing the same thing he did at Alabama: play to the best of his ability. He placed the ball in small windows and threw around tight coverage so his receiver could make a play on the pass. Throughout camp, his accuracy has been fairly firm as well.

To date, Mac Jones has seen more first-team snaps than Newton. On top of that, he has completed more passes in drills, too. Jones is still a rookie who will make mistakes and wasn't INT-free last week until Thursday. Cam Newton seems to have tossed more INTs in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills as well.

Cam Newton

Competitive team periods (11-on-11s & 7-on-7s): 103/165 (62.4%), 7 INT, 7 drops



11-on-11s vs. starting D: 43/78 (55.1%), 2 INT



Mac Jones

Competitive team periods (11-on-11s & 7-on-7s): 124/186 (66.7%), 3 INT, 11 drops



11-on-11s vs. starting D: 33/68 (48.5%), 1 INT https://t.co/go0SPd051z — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 10, 2021

So who wins? We will have to watch their first preseason game to get a better look at this QB battle. Whoever performs better will likely get the nod for Week 3. The vote is in on Mac Jones to be the starter. If your rookie is competing this well against a veteran who struggled last year, then he deserves the driver's seat.

