NFL Preseason 2021 Week 3: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time

It's time for the final week of the 2021 NFL preseason. NFL fans around the world can rest easier knowing that the regular season is approaching.

As the COVID-19 numbers rise, many NFL teams have enforced their protocols for fans in attendance. The Las Vegas Raiders are requiring fans to prove they received the vaccination before entering. With teams implementing their own set of protocols, let's take a look at the coverage map for all the preseason finales.

NFL Pre-season Schedule and TV information for Week 3

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson continues to build confidence throughout the preseason.

Friday, August 27th

Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions

When: Friday, August 27, 2021

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Channels: WXIN- FOX 59 (Indianapolis), WJBK- FOX 2 (Detriot)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

When: Friday, August 27, 2021

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Channels: WCAU- NBC 10 (Philadelphia), WCBS- CBS 2 (New York)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers

When: Friday, August 27, 2021

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Channel: KDKA- CBS 2 (Pittsburgh), WSOC- ABC 9 (Charlotte)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Friday, August 27, 2021

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Channels: KMSP- FOX 9 (Minneapolis), KSHB- NBC 41 (Kansas City)

Saturday, August 28th

Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky had a massive Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1:00 pm EST

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Channels: WGBA- NBC 26 (Green Bay), WIVB- CBS 4 (Buffalo), NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Football Team

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 6:00 pm EST

Where: FedEXField, Landover, Maryland

Channels: WBAL- NBC 11 (Baltimore), WRC- NBC 4 (Washington)

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:00 pm EST

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Channels: WFLD- FOX 32 (Chicago), WKRN- ABC 2 (Nashville), NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:00 pm EST

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Channels: WFLA- NBC 8 (Tampa), KTRK- ABC 13 (Houston)

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:00 pm EST

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Channels: KPNX- NBC 12 (Phoenix), WVUE- FOX 8 (New Orleans)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 9:05 pm EST

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Channels: KABC- ABC 7 (Los Angeles), KTVD- My 20 (Denver)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:00 pm EST

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Channels: NFL Network, KCBS- CBS 2 (Los Angeles), KCPQ- FOX 13 (Seattle)

Sunday, August 29th

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence has been named the starter for Week 1

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm EST

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Channels: NFL Network, WJAX- CBS 47 (Jacksonville), KTVT- CBS 11 (Dallas)

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:00 pm EST

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Channels: CBS

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:00 pm EST

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Channels: NFL Network, KVVU- FOX 5 (Las Vegas), KPIX- CBS 5 (San Francisco)

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 6:00 pm EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Channels: NFL Network, WBZ- CBS 4 (Boston), WNBC- NBC 4 (New York)

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 8:00 pm EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channels: NBC

Edited by Diptanil Roy