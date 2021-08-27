NFL Preseason 2021 Week 3: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time

It's time for the final week of the 2021 NFL preseason. NFL fans around the world can rest easier knowing that the regular season is approaching.
As the COVID-19 numbers rise, many NFL teams have enforced their protocols for fans in attendance. The Las Vegas Raiders are requiring fans to prove they received the vaccination before entering. With teams implementing their own set of protocols, let's take a look at the coverage map for all the preseason finales.
NFL Pre-season Schedule and TV information for Week 3
Friday, August 27th
Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions
When: Friday, August 27, 2021
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Channels: WXIN- FOX 59 (Indianapolis), WJBK- FOX 2 (Detriot)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets
When: Friday, August 27, 2021
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Channels: WCAU- NBC 10 (Philadelphia), WCBS- CBS 2 (New York)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers
When: Friday, August 27, 2021
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Channel: KDKA- CBS 2 (Pittsburgh), WSOC- ABC 9 (Charlotte)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs
When: Friday, August 27, 2021
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Channels: KMSP- FOX 9 (Minneapolis), KSHB- NBC 41 (Kansas City)
Saturday, August 28th
Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1:00 pm EST
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Channels: WGBA- NBC 26 (Green Bay), WIVB- CBS 4 (Buffalo), NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Football Team
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 6:00 pm EST
Where: FedEXField, Landover, Maryland
Channels: WBAL- NBC 11 (Baltimore), WRC- NBC 4 (Washington)
Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:00 pm EST
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Channels: WFLD- FOX 32 (Chicago), WKRN- ABC 2 (Nashville), NFL Network
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:00 pm EST
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Channels: WFLA- NBC 8 (Tampa), KTRK- ABC 13 (Houston)
Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:00 pm EST
Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Channels: KPNX- NBC 12 (Phoenix), WVUE- FOX 8 (New Orleans)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 9:05 pm EST
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Channels: KABC- ABC 7 (Los Angeles), KTVD- My 20 (Denver)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks
When: Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:00 pm EST
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Channels: NFL Network, KCBS- CBS 2 (Los Angeles), KCPQ- FOX 13 (Seattle)
Sunday, August 29th
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys
When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm EST
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Channels: NFL Network, WJAX- CBS 47 (Jacksonville), KTVT- CBS 11 (Dallas)
Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals
When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:00 pm EST
Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Channels: CBS
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers
When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:00 pm EST
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Channels: NFL Network, KVVU- FOX 5 (Las Vegas), KPIX- CBS 5 (San Francisco)
New England Patriots vs. New York Giants
When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 6:00 pm EST
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Channels: NFL Network, WBZ- CBS 4 (Boston), WNBC- NBC 4 (New York)
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons
When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 8:00 pm EST
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Channels: NBC