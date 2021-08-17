NFL preseason 2021: Which rookie QB impressed the most in Week 1?

With the first week of the 2021 NFL preseason in the rear-view mirror, it's time to analyze which players had a successful week and improved their roster situation.

With most starting quarterbacks playing only a series or two to avoid any injury risk, the first-round rookies took the field for a massive share of reps over the weekend. Fans were excited to see Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones, and most of them did not disappoint in their first professional outing.

Justin Fields impresses in preseason Week 1

Of all the five first-round rookie quarterbacks that played over the preseason weekend, Justin Fields was by far the most impressive.

Andy Dalton played only one series and made way for Fields, who entered the game to a standing ovation from those in attendance. He had a rough start, going three-and-out on his first three drives, but once he was settled, he showcased just why Bears fans have been clamoring to see him in action.

Fields looked in control of the offense, identified blitzes, attacked the Dolphins' zone coverage and took off with the ball when he found space.

Fields made his case to be the starter in Week 1. He's been lights out in training camp, and the game against the Dolphins further solidified his claim to be the best quarterback on the Chicago Bears roster.

Sure, there will be some growing pains once he's officially named the starter for the Bears, but his talent is undeniable and his ceiling is much higher than Dalton's. Fields deserves to be the Bears' starter.

What about the other rookie quarterbacks?

Trevor Lawrence had an uninspiring start to his NFL career, but that was primarily due to a lack of protection from his offensive line. He showed flashes of his talent, but the Jacksonville Jaguars need to do more to protect him.

New York Jets v New York Giants

Like Fields, Zach Wilson had a fantastic debut for the New York Jets, but the New York Giants defense didn't play most of their starters. The Giants know their defense is excellent, so there is no need for them to experiment during the preseason.

Trey Lance was inconsistent in his first preseason game with the San Francisco 49ers. While he had a couple of notable highlights, like the 80-yard touchdown, he also made too many rookie mistakes, often holding the ball too long or throwing dangerous balls. Jimmy Garoppolo, as conservative as ever, seemed to further solidify his spot as the starter in Week 1 only by avoiding turnovers in his first preseason game.

Mac Jones was solid on his New England Patriots debut against the Washington Football Team. He could've had a beautiful deep touchdown had Khristian Wilkerson not dropped the catch. The battle for the quarterback position is still wide open in New England and neither Jones nor Cam Newton gained ground over the other during preseason Week 1.

