NFL preseason 2023 Week 3: TV schedule, channel and time

The 2023 NFL preseason will wrap up following the Week 3 fixtures, giving all 32 teams the chance to decide which players will make the 53-man roster.

We have a few exciting matchups in store for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason.

The slate will commence on Thursday, Aug. 24, when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Atlanta Falcons. One of the most highly-anticipated games will see the Dallas Cowboys host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Also, on Saturday, the New York Giants will lock horns with the New York Jets for bragging rights in the state. The preseason will wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 27, with the Houston Texans squaring off against the New Orleans Saints.

NFL preseason 2023: Week 3 fixtures and TV schedule

Here's a look at all the games in store for Week 3 of the NFL preseason:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV) Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video)

on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video) Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET (CBS/stream on Paramount+)

on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET (CBS/stream on Paramount+) New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV) Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV) Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV) Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. ET New York Jets at New York Giants on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV) Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV)

on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET (NFL Network/stream on fuboTV) Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET (Fox/stream on fuboTV)

