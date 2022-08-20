NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - 20 August 2022

Saturday brings us eight NFL preseason matchups. Fans will see some games that have players vying for starting roles as the regular season nears. The Denver Broncos face the Buffalo Bills in what could possibly be an AFC Championship game preview. Denver will start Josh Johnson at quarterback, and several of their starters may see some snaps in this game.

Russell Wilson didn’t play in the team’s opening preseason game and won’t feature here either.

Buffalo plans on playing a lot of their starters, and we’ll see MVP candidate Josh Allen under center in the preseason game. For the Bills, it seems many of their questions are answered starter-wise, but there are some battles for depth at positions.

The Indianapolis Colts host the Detroit Lions. Interestingly, both teams lost in their first preseason game. Indianapolis will not start Matt Ryan at quarterback as Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, and rookie Jack Coan will see action instead.

Detroit will not play their starting quarterback, Jared Goff. First-round pick receiver Jameson Williams will not play either, as he’s still recovering from a torn ACL injury.

The Washington Commanders will play the Kansas City Chiefs and both teams will play many starters, but probably not for too long. Carson Wentz looked good in his first appearance with the Commanders as he continues to build a rapport with his receivers. Washington have dealt with injuries at the tight end position as two undrafted players, Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges, look to make the roster.

Kansas City's roster is pretty much set for the regular season, but we’ll see some competition for depth at defensive tackle position. It is also a great chance to see rookie receiver Skyy Moore get some playing time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are once again without Tom Brady as they face the Tennessee Titans. Tampa Bay has competition for backup running back Leonard Fournette as players like Ke’Shawn Vaughn and rookie Rachaad White look to show their quality. The question remains as to who will be quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s backup. Malik Willis has impressed but is still competing with Logan Woodside for the job.

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Miami Dolphins as the Raiders look to resolve their issues on the offensive line. Alex Leatherwood, the Raiders’ first-round pick in the 2021 draft, is in competition at the right tackle position. It is unclear if head coach Josh McDaniels will play starters in this preseason matchup.

For Miami, head coach Mike McDaniel could allow Tua Tagovailoa to see some action under center. They could look to get some work in with the offensive line as well. It. Similar to the Raiders, it is uncertain how many of the starters will suit up for this preseason matchup.

The San Francisco 49ers play against the Minnesota Vikings in this NFC matchup. For San Francisco, we could see rookies Drake Jackson and Tyrion Davis-Price in action in this preseason game.

Jackson, the linebacker drafted by the 49ers in the second-round, could see some vital snaps in the game. Davis-Price, the running back selected 93rd overall, could see some action as Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell aren’t 100 percent.

As Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was cleared after a positive Covid-19 test, he has practiced with the first-team offense. There is a chance that he will play to get some on-field reps.

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to solidify their respective rosters for the regular season. Quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky will split the workload as they vie for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Running back Jaylen Warren is looking to make the roster for the team as well.

Jacksonville has a key competition at right tackle as Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little vie for the starting role.

Jeff Bell @4WhomJBellTolls



He has quick feet and natural instincts. He could siphon more work from Harris than we realize.



Shoutout



Jaylen Warren has pulled ahead to serve as Najee Harris’s backup.He has quick feet and natural instincts. He could siphon more work from Harris than we realize.Shoutout @ZKantzFF Jaylen Warren has pulled ahead to serve as Najee Harris’s backup. He has quick feet and natural instincts. He could siphon more work from Harris than we realize. Shoutout @ZKantzFF https://t.co/O7SG5OZUVu

The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers face off as they both seek to lock down backups at key positions. Dallas has a quarterback battle to backup Dak Prescott, as Will Grier and Cooper Rush look to fill that role. Los Angeles look to have a solid backup to Austin Ekeler at running back.

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Channel and Time: WIVB (Buffalo) | KTVD (Denver), NFL Network, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel and Time: Fox 2 (Detroit) | Fox 59 (Indianapolis), 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel and Time: NBC4 (Washington) | KSHD – TV (Kansas City), NFL Network, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

TV Channel and Time: WFLA (Tampa) | WKRN (Nashville), NFL Network, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

TV Channel and Time: Fox 5 (Las Vegas) | CBS 4 (Miami), 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel and Time: KPIX 5 (San Francisco) | Fox 9 (Minneapolis –St. Paul), 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel and Time: KDKA (Pittsburgh) | WFOX-TV (Jacksonville), 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Channel and Time: KTVT (Dallas – Fort Worth) | KCBS (Los Angeles), NFL Network, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Sofi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Mobile device: NFL+

