NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - 28 August 2022

The final two preseason games are upon us as the regular season kicks off next month. Some teams will have their starters playing in the final preseason game; it remains uncertain for others.

The New York Giants will face the New York Jets as Giants head coach Brian Daboll has not mentioned if his starters will play at all. However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh will play his starters. Saleh told reporters that we will see them play no longer than a half:

“I haven’t decided on the timeline yet, but it’s going to be anywhere between a quarter and a half.”

The Jets have faced several injuries as quarterback Zach Wilson may or may not start their regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens. Mekhi Becton, their starting left tackle, is out for the season with an avulsion fracture of his right knee cap that he suffered in practice. To replace Becton, the team signed five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown.

In another matchup on the slate, the Detroit Lions face the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Lions will play most of their starters. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will start Mitchell Trubisky in this preseason finale, while Kenny Pickett will see time as well.

Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers In his press conference, Coach Tomlin announced that Mitch Trubisky will start at QB for Sunday’s preseason game against the Lions. In his press conference, Coach Tomlin announced that Mitch Trubisky will start at QB for Sunday’s preseason game against the Lions. https://t.co/HfvHGMIPBa

Tomlin has said that he won't name a starter for their Week 1 regular-season game versus the Cincinnati Bengals until after the final preseason game.

Pickett will probably be on the field with some of the first-team offense to show coaches what he is able to do given the opportunity. After Pickett plays, Mason Rudolph will finish out the game for the Steelers. That being said, here is where you can watch both of these games today.

NFL @NFL



: Stream on NFL+ Two more games until they count.: Stream on NFL+ Two more games until they count. 🏈📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/JmGpoucSum

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: New York Giants vs. New York Jets

TV Channel and Time: WCBS-TV (New York), NFL Network, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Channel and Time: WWJ-TV (Detroit) | KDKA-TV (Pittsburgh), CBS, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Mobile device: NFL+

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit USA Today and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell