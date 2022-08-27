NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - August 27, 2022

Week Three of the preseason gives us eight games today, including the Super Bowl 56 rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get their first win of the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons, who are 1-1.
A brawl took place between Cincinnati and Los Angeles involving All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald in a joint practice. We'll see if that carries over into the game.
The Cleveland Browns will move forward with Jacoby Brissett under center in the regular season. He will start versus a Chicago Bears team that is undefeated this preseason.
Quarterback Malik Wills has been impressive for the Tennessee Titans this preseason as he looks to compete to be Ryan Tannehill's back this season.
All things considered, this is a tune-up game for most teams this week. For others, it will be about deciding who makes their rosters as the final cuts take place on August 30. That being said, here are the eight games today in Week Three.
NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details
Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons
TV Channel and Time: WJAX-TV (Jacksonville) | WAGA-TV (Atlanta), NFL Network, 3:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Mobile device: NFL+
Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals
TV Channel and Time: KABC-TV (Los Angeles) | Bengals Preseason TV Network (Cincinnati), NFL Network, 6:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Mobile device: NFL+
Game: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns
TV Channel and Time: WFLD-TV (Chicago) | WEWS-TV (Cleveland), 7:00 p.m. EDT
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Mobile device: NFL+
Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans
TV Channel and Time: KSAZ-TV (Phoenix) | WKRN-TV (Nashville, Tenn.), 7:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Mobile device: NFL+
Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins
TV Channel and Time: WCAU-TV (Philadelphia) | WFOR-TV (Miami), 7:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Mobile device: NFL+
Game: Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens
TV Channel and Time: WRC-TV (Washington) |WBAL-TV (Baltimore), 7:00 p.m. EDT
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Mobile device: NFL+
Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts
TV Channel and Time: WFLA-TV (Tampa Bay) | WXIN-TV (Indianapolis), 7:30 p.m. EDT
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Mobile device: NFL+
Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos
TV Channel and Time: KMSP-TV (Minneapolis) | KTVD-TV (Denver), NFL Network, 9:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Colorado
Mobile device: NFL+