NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - August 27, 2022

Week Three of the preseason gives us eight games today, including the Super Bowl 56 rematch between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get their first win of the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons, who are 1-1.

A brawl took place between Cincinnati and Los Angeles involving All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald in a joint practice. We'll see if that carries over into the game.

The Cleveland Browns will move forward with Jacoby Brissett under center in the regular season. He will start versus a Chicago Bears team that is undefeated this preseason.

Quarterback Malik Wills has been impressive for the Tennessee Titans this preseason as he looks to compete to be Ryan Tannehill's back this season.

All things considered, this is a tune-up game for most teams this week. For others, it will be about deciding who makes their rosters as the final cuts take place on August 30. That being said, here are the eight games today in Week Three.

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV Channel and Time: WJAX-TV (Jacksonville) | WAGA-TV (Atlanta), NFL Network, 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel and Time: KABC-TV (Los Angeles) | Bengals Preseason TV Network (Cincinnati), NFL Network, 6:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Channel and Time: WFLD-TV (Chicago) | WEWS-TV (Cleveland), 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans

TV Channel and Time: KSAZ-TV (Phoenix) | WKRN-TV (Nashville, Tenn.), 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins

TV Channel and Time: WCAU-TV (Philadelphia) | WFOR-TV (Miami), 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV Channel and Time: WRC-TV (Washington) |WBAL-TV (Baltimore), 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel and Time: WFLA-TV (Tampa Bay) | WXIN-TV (Indianapolis), 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

TV Channel and Time: KMSP-TV (Minneapolis) | KTVD-TV (Denver), NFL Network, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Colorado

Mobile device: NFL+

