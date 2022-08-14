NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - 14 August 2022

In the final NFL preseason of Week 1, fans will get to watch two teams with new head coaches on the sidelines. The Las Vegas Raiders host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer this offseason. They hired former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as his successor. O'Connell inherited a talented roster that went 8 - 9 in the NFC North last season. In this year's NFL Draft, the Vikings selected University of Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine in the first round.

Cine, who we'll likely see a lot of in this matchup, had 73 tackles with an interception in his junior season with the Bulldogs in 2021. But though we'll see Cine play, we won't see Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. He tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the game.

Fans will see a lot of quarterbacks Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion in Cousins' absence in the game.

The Raiders are coming off a 27 - 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Derek Carr didn't play a snap in that game and we might not see him play here either. However, one player we expect to see is running back Zamir White.

Interestingly, White was Cine's teammate last year as the Bulldogs won the national championship.

The former Georgia back had 11 carries for 52 yards rushing in their preseason game versus the Jaguars. He also had three catches for 23 yards. New Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels spoke about the fourth round selection after the game:

“He did that in Georgia. He ran hard with the ball in his hands and is tough to tackle.”

Las Vegas could have a nice backfield with White and running backs Kenyon Drake and Josh Jacobs.

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel and Time: Vikings - Fox 9, Raiders - KVVU-TV (FOX 5), NFL Network, 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Mobile device: NFL+

