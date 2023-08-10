NFL Preseason games today: TV Schedule, channel, and time - August 10

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 10, with a doubleheader. The first game will feature the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots while the second matchup will see the Minnesota Vikings lock horns with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Texans will travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the Patriots in the preseason opener, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on the NFL Network. Fans without access to cable can live stream the contest on FuboTV and Hulu.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Patriots vs Vikings clash will commence at 10:00 p.m. ET. The matchup will air live on the NFL Network. Fans can also stream the game on FuboTV and Hulu.

NFL Preseason 2023: Week 1 TV Channel and live stream details

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith could feature in the NFL Preseason opener vs Vikings

Here's a look at the schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason along with the TV and live stream details:

Thursday, Aug. 10:

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots - 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks - 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Friday, Aug. 11:

New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions - 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 7 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals - 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins - 7 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns - 7:30 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals - 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Saturday, Aug. 12:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills - 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears - 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers - 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys - 5 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens - 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams - 9 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Sunday, Aug. 13:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints - 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders - 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network)