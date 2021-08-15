NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel and time - August 15, 2021

The first week of the NFL preseason will wrap up on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers go head-to-head with the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL fans have been treated to a number of great games during the first week of the preseason. All five of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft were on display. Justin Fields put on the best performance of all five rookie quarterbacks selected.

The Denver Broncos, surprisingly, had a phenomenal day on Saturday against the Vikings, putting up 33 points. Dwayne Haskins has seemed to figure things out with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The forgotten Jake Fromm led the Buffalo Bills to a game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions.

These are just some of the many talking points that will carry over into Week 2 of the NFL preseason. With one game on the books for Sunday, let's take a look at what's in store for fans.

NFL Pre-season Schedule and TV information for August 15, 2021

Carolina Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts

When: Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Channels: NFL Network, WSOC (ABC-9) Charlotte, WXIN (FOX-59) Indianapolis.

Announcers: Taylor Zarzour and Steve Smith (Carolina Panthers networks), Greg Rakestraw and Rick Venturi (Indianapolis Colts networks).

The Indianapolis Colts will turn to Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger to run their offense. Carson Wentz is still healing from his foot surgery. and although things look promising, reports say that he wouldn't have played even if he was healthy.

Meanwhile, Carolina have had their own struggles during training camp. Unfortunately, the Panthers fan base will have to wait to see Sam Darnold under center, as Panthers' second-year head coach Matt Rhule has announced that none of his starters will see playing time.

The Panthers will turn to their backup quarterback PJ Walker to start against the Colts on Sunday. Carolina's first-round pick Jaycee Horn will see his first action as he makes his NFL debut.

It'll be interesting to see how Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger perform on their NFL debuts. With Wentz expected to return for Week 1 of the regular season, Indianapolis Colts' fans shouldn't buy into either Eason or Ehlinger.

Either way, the first week of the 2021-22 NFL preseason has not disappointed fans, and, hopefully, that carries over to the regular season too.

