NFL preseason games today: TV schedule, channel, time and live stream details - August 12, 2022

After getting a little taste of the NFL preseason slate, fans are about to get more as we watch five more games here in Week One of the preseason. As the regular-season gets closer, these preseason games are a great filler.

First, we'll see the Atlanta Falcons travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions. For the Falcons, it'll be their first time in 14 seasons that quarterback Matt Ryan will not be on the team. Atlanta shipped the 2016 MVP to the Indianapolis Colts. Atlanta will start the regular season with Marcus Mariota under center.

However, Atlanta's third-round pick in this year's draft, quarterback Desmond Ridder, out of the University of Cincinnati, will likely take the majority of the snaps in this preseason game. We'll also see their first-round pick in wide receiver Drake London play as well.

The Lions are coming off their fourth straight season of placing last in the NFC North in 2021, going 3-13-1. Yet, there seems to be hope for Detroit under second-year head coach Dan Campbell. They drafted defensive end and proficient Billie Jean performer Aiden Hutchinson second overall in the draft this year.

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns. We'll see quarterback Deshaun Watson start under center for the Browns. Watson is facing an appeal on his initial six-game suspension but is eligible to play in the preseason. Jacksonville is coming off a loss at the Hall of Fame game this preseason versus the Las Vegas Raiders. They lost 27-11. We'll see head coach Doug Pederson's squad with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Next, the Arizona Cardinals play the reigning AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Arizona gave their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray a new extension, and the team traded for wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. The team lost a major piece to their defense in Chandler Jones, who signed with the Raiders this offseason.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is looking to lead the Bengals back to the Super Bowl. The team improved their offensive line this offseason to keep him upright. The 25-year-old looks set to capitalize on his 4,611 passing yards from last season and his league-leading 70.4 completion percentage.

In a battle between two young quarterbacks, the New York Jets face the Philadelphia Eagles as both teams had opposite seasons in 2021. The Jets, under first-year head coach Robert Saleh, went 4-13 but used the draft to improve their roster.

New York had three first-round picks, selecting cornerback Ahmad Gardner fourth overall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson 10th overall, and linebacker Jeremiah Johnson 26th overall. We'll also see quarterback Zach Wilson play as he looks to improve after a rough rookie season and an interesting offseason.

Philadelphia is a team that's poised to win the NFC East after coming in second with a 9-8 record. Jalen Hurts will look to take that next step in year three and lead the team back into the postseason as he did in 2021.

It will likely be the Jordan Love show for the Green Bay Packers as they face the San Francisco 49ers in this preseason matchup. However, we could see Aaron Rodgers take some snaps to try to work with a new set of wide receivers this preseason.

Green Bay traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams this offseason.

For the 49ers, it's all about Trey Lance as the franchise turns the page on Jimmy Garoppolo.

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

TV Channel and Time: NFL Network, Fox 2 (other TV affiliates across Michigan), 6:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel and Time: NFL Network, News 5 (Cleveland), 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel and Time: WKRC-TV, NFL Network, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel and Time: NBC10, NFL Network, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV Channel and Time: WTMJ-TV, NFL Network, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Mobile device: NFL+

