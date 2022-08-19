NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - 19 August 2022

Week 2 of the NFL preseason gives us three games on Friday. We’ll see a matchup of two NFC teams and a pair of interconference games. The Carolina Panthers will face the New England Patriots. The Green Bay Packers will play against the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans will face the Los Angeles Rams.

For Carolina, quarterback Baker Mayfield started in their win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1. However, we might see Sam Darnold start this time. For the Patriots, the offense under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge is still a question mark. We’ll likely see their starters see some significant action and get a better gage of this side of the ball.

The Packers and Saints both lost in Week 1 of the preseason. Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a new core of wide receivers to blood. They replaced Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, who departed this offseason.

We might see the four-time MVP get some snaps with the offense this game as he looks to build a relationship with his young wideouts. The three rookie receivers to look out for are Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.

New Orleans will start veteran quarterback Andy Dalton as Jameis Winston is out with a foot injury. There’s a strong chance we’ll see their first-round picks (receiver Chris Olave and offensive lineman Trevor Penning) in this preseason game.

The Texans will face the defending Super Bowl champions the Rams. Fans will hope to see the number three overall pick play, as Texans rookie cornerback Derrick Stingley Jr. didn’t feature in the team’s opener versus the Saints. Houston’s other first-round pick in this year’s draft (offensive lineman Keyon Green) could also get some reps in this preseason game.

Los Angeles will start John Wolford under center, as we won’t see Matthew Stafford this preseason. In their opening victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Bryce Perkins started. It looks to be a competition as to who will be Stafford's backup in the upcoming season.

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

TV Channel and Time: WBZ (Boston) | WJZY (Charlotte) NFL Network, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Channel and Time: WVUE-FOX 8 (New Orleans) | GB WGBA-TV (Green Bay), 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Channel and Time: KTRK ABC-13 (Houston | ABC 7 (Los Angeles), NFL Network, 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Mobile device: NFL+

