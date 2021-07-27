NFL Preseason national TV schedule: How to watch live games

All 32 NFL teams will commence their training camp this week, which means we're less than two weeks away from the first preseason game of the 2021 campaign.

The Hall of Fame Game will be the first live NFL action of the new season. The NFL preseason is just three weeks this year compared to the usual four. The league reduced the length of the preseason to accommodate the 17th game into the regular-season schedule.

Here is the complete list of every NFL preseason game and where you can watch them.

Complete TV schedule for all NFL preseason games in 2021

NFL preseason: Hall of Fame Game - August 5th

Pittsburgh @ Dallas, 8 pm ET (FOX)

NFL preseason Week 1

Thursday, August 12th

Washington @ New England, 7:30 pm ET (NFL Network)

Pittsburgh @ Philadelphia, 7:30 pm ET (FOX)

Friday, August 13th

Tennesee @ Atlanta, 7 pm ET (Local stations only)

Buffalo @ Detroit, 7 pm ET (NFL Network)

Dallas @ Arizona, 10 pm ET (NFL Network)

Saturday, August 14th

Miami @ Chicago, 1 pm ET (NFL Network)

Denver @ Minnesota, 4 pm ET (NFL Network)

New Orleans @ Baltimore, 7 pm ET (Local stations only)

Cleveland @ Jacksonville, 7 pm ET (NFL Network)

NY Jets @ NY Giants, 7:30 pm ET (Local stations only)

Cincinnati @ Tampa Bay, 7:30 pm ET (Local stations only)

Houston @ Green Bay, 8 pm ET (Local stations only)

Kansas City @ San Francisco, 8:30 pm ET (Local stations only)

Seattle @ Las Vegas, 9 pm ET (Local stations only)

LA Chargers @ LA Rams, 10 pm ET (NFL Network)

Sunday, August 15th

Carolina @ Indianapolis, 1 pm ET (NFL Network)

NFL preseason Week 2

Thursday, August 19th

New England @ Philadelphia, 7:30 pm ET (NFL Network)

Friday, August 20th

Kansas City @ Arizona, 8 pm ET (ESPN)

Cincinnati @ Washington, 8 pm ET (NFL Network)

Saturday, August 21st

Buffalo @ Chicago, 1 pm ET (NFL Network)

NY Jets @ Green Bay, 4:25 pm ET (NFL Network)

Baltimore @ Carolina. 7 pm ET (Local stations only)

Atlanta @ Miami, 7 pm ET (Local stations only)

Detroit @ Pittsburgh, 7:30 pm ET (NFL Network)

Tennessee @ Tampa Bay, 7:30 pm ET (Local stations only)

Houston @ Dallas, 8 pm ET (Local stations only)

Indianapolis @ Minnesota, 8 pm ET (Local stations only)

Las Vegas @ LA Rams, 10 pm ET (NFL Network)

Denver @ Seattle, 10 pm ET (Local stations only)

Sunday, August 22nd

NY Giants @ Cleveland, 1 pm ET (NFL Network)

San Francisco @ LA Chargers, 7:30 pm ET (NFL Network)

Monday, August 23rd

Jacksonville @ New Orleans, 8 pm ET (ESPN)

FL preseason Week 3

Friday, August 27th

Indianapolis @ Detroit, 7 pm ET (Local stations only)

Pittsburgh @ Carolina, 7:30 pm ET (Local stations only)

Philadelphia @ NY Jets, 7:30 pm ET (Local stations only)

Minnesota @ Kansas City, 8 pm ET (NFL Network)

Saturday, August 28th

Green Bay @ Buffalo, 1 pm ET (NFL Network)

Baltimore @ Washington, 6 pm ET (Local stations only)

Chicago @ Tennessee, 7 pm ET (NFL Network)

Tampa Bay @ Houston, 8 pm ET (Local stations only)

Arizona @ New Orleans, 8 pm ET (Local stations only)

LA Rams @ Denver, 9:05 pm ET (Local stations only)

LA Chargers @ Seattle, 10 pm ET (NFL Network)

Sunday, August 29th

Jacksonville @ Dallas, 1 pm ET (NFL Network)

Miami @ Cincinnati, 4 pm ET (CBS)

Las Vegas @ San Francisco, 4 pm ET (NFL Network)

New England @ NY Giants, 6 pm ET (NFL Network)

Cleveland @ Atlanta, 8 pm ET (NBC)

