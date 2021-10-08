NFL Punt Rules: Why was Seahawks' double punt allowed to stand?

The Seattle Seahawks were down in the third quarter tonight against the LA Rams 16-7 and were forced to punt deep in their own territory. Punter Michael Dickson had his punt blocked and deflected. Dickson chased it down, scooped it, and attempted to run upfield for a first down. He ended up in a sea of players, paused as if you pitch it back to another player, but instead shanked a punt attempt at the sideline. The punt would net over 60 yards and be downed within the 20.

Everyone watching the game was stunned by the bizarre play and was confused on whether it was a legal play by the Seahawks. There may not have been another "double-punt" in the Super Bowl Era and the average fan wasn't aware of any official ruling. Officials ruled it an eligible play and one that will easily go down in history. The Seahawks may have lost the game to the Rams, but this play alone will eclipse the news of their loss.

NFL Punt Rules: Can you advance a blocked punt?

The "double-punt" may have been called a legal play by officials, but was it legal by way of the official rulebook? Referees don't always get the call right on the field and could have been caught off guard with this one and had to work on the fly.

The answer to this question is simply yes. Punter Michael Dickson was able to pick up his blocked punt and attempt another one on the same play. There is an actual ruling in the NFL rulebook for a blocked punt and a second punt attempt. The rule states that a blocked punt can be picked up and kicked again as long as the ball does not cross the line of scrimmage in the process. The rule specifies that it has to be the punter and it can't be another position. The punter must also not cross the line of scrimmage during his second attempt. Another concern was that most of the kicking team was downfield at the time of the second kick. The ruling allows the entire kicking team to be downfield in this situation.

Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs @footballzebras After a punt that does not cross the line of scrimmage, the kicking team may also pass or run for a first down in addition to punting again. The rules do not preclude a punter from kicking out to a gunner behind the LOS, who can advance or even pass the ball After a punt that does not cross the line of scrimmage, the kicking team may also pass or run for a first down in addition to punting again. The rules do not preclude a punter from kicking out to a gunner behind the LOS, who can advance or even pass the ball

It's a weird rule, but it's a legit one. Michael Dickson may have known about the play, or he may have just been going off instinct and needed to get rid of the ball. However, his second attempt was very close to the line of scrimmage and may have even be over if the play had been reviewed. The Seahawks got away with such a sudden play in many ways.

Edited by Piyush Bisht