NFL pup list rules 2022: How does the pup list work?

Every NFL season, we hear about players being placed on the PUP list. Some know what this means, while others do not. The list is designed for players who are injured and unable to play or practice because of it.

We usually hear the term "PUP list" during mini-camps and training camp over the offseason and during the season, if a player goes down with a significant injury.

Today, we are going to delve into exactly what the list is in the NFL and which high-profile players are currently on the list.

What does the PUP list mean?

Michael Gallup is currently on the PUP list for the Dallas Cowboys.

In short, the PUP list stands for "physically unable to perform." This means a player cannot practice or play because of an injury entering training camp. Players who are currently on the list are allowed to do everything with the team, expect practice. Sounds boring, doesn't it?

If a player is still on the list at the beginning of the season, they have to remain there for four weeks. This means they cannot practice or play during those four weeks.

It is worth noting that, after those four weeks have expired, teams have a three-week window to activate the player, release them or place them on injured reserve, allowing their team to sign a replacement.

What are the PUP list rules in 2022?

As with any rules in the NFL, the PUP list has its own little set of things that teams must abide by. Teams know that a player can only be put on the list before the scheduled start of training camp.

Field Yates @FieldYates Effective 4 PM ET today, NFL teams can move a player from Active/PUP to Reserve/PUP.



That player no longer counts on the 80-man active roster list, but must miss the first 4 games of the regular season.



In previous years, players on Reserve/PUP missed at least 6 games. Effective 4 PM ET today, NFL teams can move a player from Active/PUP to Reserve/PUP. That player no longer counts on the 80-man active roster list, but must miss the first 4 games of the regular season.In previous years, players on Reserve/PUP missed at least 6 games.

Players can still go to their group meetings and use any of their team's facilities, but they are not allowed to practice (in most cases, they can't anyway as they are injured).

Players can be taken off the list or "activated" during the preseason at any time, but teams know that, once they take them off the list, they can't go back on. So, if a team thinks that a player is ok to practice and it turns out they can't, that player cannot be put back on the list. Or if that player suffers another injury, putting them back on is a no-go.

Which NFL Players are on the PUP list?

Unfortunately, having injured players is just a part of the game. No matter how many teams guard against it and try and protect their players, injuries still happen.

At the time of writing, these are some of the high-profile players that are currently on their team's PUP or NFI lists as per sportsyahoo.com.

Deion Jones, Gus Edwards, Ronnie Stanley, Tre’Davious White, La’el Collins, Anthony Barr, Michael Gallup, Mason Crosby, John Metchie III, Shaquille Leonard, Justyn Ross, Byron Jones, Sterling Shepard, and Chase Young.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Ravens placed RB Gus Edwards (ACL) on the reserve/PUP list, meaning he’s out the first four games of the season. The #Ravens placed RB Gus Edwards (ACL) on the reserve/PUP list, meaning he’s out the first four games of the season.

It is never a good sight when we see so many players who are not able to practice during the offseason.

Most of the players mentioned above are key to their team's chances of winning football games. It is hoped that all of the players will be activated off either list before the start of the NFL season.

