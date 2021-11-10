NFL QB Rankings Week 10: Brady has been unseated as #1

There has been a shakeup to this week's QB rankings.

Even with the usual QBs staying in the top five, there is a new #1. Brady has finally been unseated as the top QB in the league, but by who? Dak Prescott has also found his way out of the top five in this week's rankings after a horrendous game against the Broncos. Joe Burrow also remains in the top five by the skin of his teeth.

Here are the top five QBs for Week 10.

Week 10 QB Rankings: Top 5

#5 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers v Philadelphia Eagles

After a week off, Justin Herbert has found a way to retool himself as one of the league's best passers. The Chargers got a big win against the Eagles, and Herbert was slinging the ball like his old self.

(📸 Justin Herbert recorded a perfect 158.3 passer rating under pressure in Week 9 ⚡️⚡️(📸 @chargers Justin Herbert recorded a perfect 158.3 passer rating under pressure in Week 9 ⚡️⚡️(📸 @chargers) https://t.co/cGKksArzcN

Herbert climbed back into 6th place in the league with 2,350 passing yards, and he is now tied for 5th place with Dak Prescott for 18 passing TDs. The Chargers' success this season solely lands on the shoulders of how well Herbert can play. With 356 yards and 2 TDs thrown on Sunday, it would appear that Herbert is answering the call as the team's saving grace.

#4 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow had as tough a game as they come. The Browns were on a mission not to allow the Bengals to take away their win and their chances at a playoff spot. The final score of 41-16 was not ideal for the Bengals, especially with Burrow only throwing for 282 yards and 2 INTs.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Denzel Ward SNATCHED Joe Burrow’s ankles Denzel Ward SNATCHED Joe Burrow’s ankles https://t.co/sFRO6Jye0I

Regardless of those stats, Burrow still holds 5th place in the league with 2,497 passing yards. He's also tied for 3rd place with 20 passing TDs. His passer rating of 102 is still in the top ten for QBs, even with the terrible game that he just had against the Browns. Simply put: Burrow is still a great QB. The Bengals just need to find a way to turn things around after their second straight loss.

