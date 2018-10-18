NFL: Quarterback index post week 6

Six weeks into the NFL season it is time to look at the quarterback landscape and rank all 32 starters. To do so, I created different categories that should tell you where they belong right now.

Of course, you have to consider injuries or players adapting to different schemes, but in large part, this list is about where all these signal-callers stack up against each other as of this very moment. With that being said, here’s the list:

The legends

1. Aaron Rodgers

2. Tom Brady

3. Drew Brees

We saw it again Monday night. When Rodgers is in striking distance and you give him the ball back, he will produce magic. You can tell he isn’t quite right with that banged up knee, because he is not as mobile as we’re used to seeing him. Yet, he can still manipulate defenses with his eyes, buy enough time to let things develop downfield and simply has the talent to deliver strikes from any arm angle.

Similar to what Rodgers showed on Monday, Brady proved on Sunday night that you can’t hand him the ball back with any time left on the clock. The pure talent as a thrower and athlete of some of those other high-flight guys has never been there, but he’s in as good a shape as he’s ever been physically and he has mastered the mental aspect of the game. That’s why he always seems to be so calm in those big spots.

Brees just became the NFL’s all-time leading passer on a magical night at the dome versus the Redskins. Washington didn’t seem to show up in the Big Easy and just let the Saints’ legend have his moment, but Brees has been delivering all year long. Right now he is on pace for career-highs in completion percentage (77.9) and yards per attempt (8.7) while putting up another 5000-yard season.

