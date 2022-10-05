NFL quarterback power rankings heading into week 5 2022 season

Over a quarter of the 2022 NFL season is already in the books, and there has been plenty of excellent quarterback play so far this season.

While some of the superstars of the league remain ever-present in these rankings year-on-year, some under-the-radar stars have impressed, thus far, as we head into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Quarterback power rankings week 5 2022

New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

Despite not being quite his usual self so far in 2022, Aaron Rodgers earns a place in the top 10 as he's helped the Green Bay Packers to a 3-1 start, despite a revamped wide receiving corps. Losing Davante Adams isn't going to aid anyone, but if Rodgers can beat the Giants in London on Sunday, it'll be a more than solid start to 2022 for the back-to-back NFL MVP winner.

2022 Key Stats - 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 935 Yards, QBR 93.6

#9 - Tom Brady

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Like Rodgers, Brady has dealt with new receivers in 2022, mainly down to the Buccaneers' injuries and suspensions. After leading the league in touchdowns in 2021, it's a slower start for the GOAT, but the 45-year-old gets an easy matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, who've allowed the seventh-most passing yards in 2022.

2022 Key Stats - 6 TDs, 1 INT, 1,057 Yards, QBR 97.7

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have recovered from 0-2, winning their last two games to tie for first in the division. His offensive line finally seems to be protecting Burrow, as after being sacked 13 times in the first two games, he's gone down just three times in the last two outings.

Burrow goes up against the Ravens in Week 5, a team he hung 41 points on twice in 2021.

2022 Key Stats - 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 1,099 Yards, QBR 91.3

Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions

One of the most surprising early storylines of the 2022 NFL season is just how impressive the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff have been on offense. Despite being 1-3, the Lions have the best offense in the league, and Goff has passed for the third-most yards and joint-most touchdowns in the NFL.

Goff has been aided by an excellent run game, but faces a tough test against Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Week 5.

StatMuse @statmuse



More completions than

— Brady

— Mahomes

— Rodgers



More pass yards than

— Brady

— Mahomes

— Hurts



More pass touchdowns than:

— Allen

— Herbert

— Rodgers



MVP? Jared Goff this season:More completions than— Brady— Mahomes— RodgersMore pass yards than— Brady— Mahomes— HurtsMore pass touchdowns than:— Herbert— RodgersMVP? Jared Goff this season: More completions than — Brady— Mahomes— RodgersMore pass yards than— Brady— Mahomes— HurtsMore pass touchdowns than: — Allen— Herbert— RodgersMVP? https://t.co/pjMTjiGtnj

2022 Key Stats - 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 1,126 Yards, QBR 99.9

#6 - Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

Despite going down to a gruesome concussion in the Dolphins' Week 4 loss to the Bengals, Tua deserves some love for how well he's been playing. Over the course of four weeks, he's looked like a new QB with the help of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. If he can stay on the field, he will easily be high up in the rankings at the end of the year. He may miss this Sunday's clash with the New York Jets as he recovers from the aforementioned concussion.

2022 Key Stats - 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 1,035 Yards, QBR 109.9

NFL Quarterback power rankings week 5 2022

#5 - Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans

Like Tua, Justin Herbert has been playing hurt in 2022, but that hasn't stopped him from balling out at the start of this NFL season. Playing with a fractured rib cartlidge, Herbert passed for 340 yards in their win over the Houston Texans. He did so without star wideout Keenan Allen.

Herbert faces a much tougher defense in Week 5, the Browns, but could have Allen back for the matchup.

2022 Key Stats - 9 TDs 2 INTs 1,250 Yards QBR 102.2

#4 - Jalen Hurts

Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles

Despite passing for just four touchdowns in 2022, Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles to a 4-0 start. They remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL, down largely to their rush offense led by Hurts. He's rushed for 205 yards and four further scores, and when he's needed to throw, he's had A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith aiding him. Hurts and the Eagles look to remain unbeaten when they come up against the Arizona Cardinals.

2022 Key Stats - 4 TDs, 2 INTs (4 Rush TDs), 1,120 Yards, QBR 99.6

#3 - Lamar Jackson

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has dominated the Baltimore Ravens' offense so far in 2022. Lamar has passed for 11 touchdowns and ran for another two, as many fans and analysts have compared this season to his 2019 MVP year. Lamar has rushed for 316 yards and two scores, as well as nearly 900 through the air, as he continues to be the best dual-threat QB in NFL history. Jackson and the Ravens face a stern test against the division rival Bengals in Week 5.

2022 Key Stats - 11 TDs, 4 INTs, 893 Yards, QBR 105.1

#2 - Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Patrick Mahomes continues to excel with the Chiefs, despite the loss of Tyreek Hill. Mahomes was excellent during Kansas City's win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 4, passing for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-31 win. Mahomes comes up against the Las Vegas Raiders, who've won one game all season in Week 5.

2022 Key Stats - 11 TDs, 2 INTs, 1,106 Yards, QBR 108.4

#1 - Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains the best QB in football at the moment. Allen led the Bills to a last-second comeback victory over the Ravens in Week 4, displaying his accuracy, poise and mobility to lead the team back.

Allen has proven since the season opener that he belongs at the top of the list and will look to keep up his elite performance levels against the Steelers in Week 5.

2022 Key Stats - 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 1,227 Yards, QBR 101

Poll : 0 votes