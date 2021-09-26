5 records Tom Brady can still break 

Tom Brady is no stranger to records and history. Having already won seven Super Bowl championships, the 44-year-old quarterback is having one of his best starts to a season in 2021.

Starting 2-0, Brady has thrown for nine touchdowns as he looks to build on his good start at SoFi Stadium against Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams on Sunday.

Brady already has a host of records to his name, which include most games won by a quarterback (264), most games played by a quarterback (346), most combined passing yards (91,653), most combined touchdown passes (664), most game-winning drives (61) and the most fourth-quarter comebacks (49).

ESPN @espn Somehow Tom Brady can shatter even more records this season 🤯 Somehow Tom Brady can shatter even more records this season 🤯 https://t.co/pCO6eT38qd

Despite all of these records, Brady has a chance to break even more over the course of the season.

Records Brady could break in season 2021/22

Career record for passing yards

Currently held by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Brady needs just 499 yards to surpass the future Hall of Famer and become the sole player in first place.

Given his start to the season in which he has thrown for 655 yards in two games, it is highly likely that Tampa's No.12 will break Brees' record in Week 4 against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Career record for completions

This is another record held by Drew Brees, but one which Brady should also break in 2021. Currently, on 6,834 completions, Brady needs 308 more to surpass Brees (7,142 completions).

With the NFL adding an extra game to the season and already completing 56 passes, it will likely take Brady until the end of the season and possibly a playoff game to break the record, but he will do it this season. It is just a question of when.

Career record for games with 3-plus passing TDs

Drew Brees holds this record as well and will not have to wait long before he is demoted to No.2 on the list. With 97 games of three-plus touchdown games, Brees is only two games ahead of Brady, who is on 95.

Coming up against the LA Rams in Week 3, it is likely to be a shoot-out so Brady can toss another three touchdowns. He could very well do it again against the Patriots in Week 4.

Win a game vs all 32 teams (beat Patriots in Week 4)

This game in two weeks has a lot riding on it. Not so much for how the win/loss will set up the season but for the record books and being that it is Brady's first time returning to Gillett Stadium.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has beaten 31 teams in his NFL career and one is missing, the New England Patriots. Should Brady win in Week 4, then he would have triumphed over all 32 teams in the league, something no other player can say.

Tie Michael Jordan for championship game/round MVPs record

Not many athletes can compete against the great Michael Jordan, but Tom Brady is doing just that.

After his superb start to the 2021/22 NFL season, Brady is in the MVP calculations. Should he take home the MVP award this season, he would tie Michael Jordan for the most championship round MVP's and be placed at the top of the list in all professional sports in the US.

If anyone has doubted Tom Brady's GOAT status, then by ticking off all these records, essentially week by week, the argument that he is the greatest athlete ever grows even stronger.

Edited by Henno van Deventer