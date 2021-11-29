NFL quarterbacks with the most career starts ft. Tom Brady & Ben Roethlisberger

Being highly reliable with a habit of logging massive amounts of starts is what separates franchise quarterbacks from backups that never quite stick with teams. That is the case for the top five quarterbacks who have had the most starts in NFL history.

These quarterbacks have stood the test of time and put their bodies through torture, simply because they love the game. Ben Roethlisberger achieved a big accolade today by starting another game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the top five quarterbacks with the most starts in NFL history.

Which quarterback has the most starts?

#5 - Ben Roethlisberger - 241 starts

The aforementioned Ben Roethlisberger notched another record to his name as his storied career continues with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers take on the Bengals today, and it marks Big Ben's 241st career start.

With this start, he has officially passed Philip Rivers and Dan Marino, who are both at 240 starts. There is no telling how much longer Big Ben will be in the league, but reaching 241 starts should be something he is extremely proud of, especially given his more recent injury concerns.

#4 - Peyton Manning - 265 starts

Big Ben will need to remain in the league for another two seasons to catch fourth-placed Peyton Manning. Peyton racked up 265 starts in his storied career with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. Peyton has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Big Ben should follow.

Manning was inducted into the Hall of Fame as the first-ballot inductee this year. His #18 jersey has also been retired by both the Colts and the Broncos. Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning currently have their own Monday Night Football show that will further the legendary status of the two in the NFL.

