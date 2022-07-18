3 NFL quarterbacks who could pass for 50+ touchdowns in 2022 season

All quarterbacks across the NFL strive to pass for as many touchdowns as possible, but passing for 50 touchdowns is a rare feat even for the very best. Only Peyton Manning (55), Tom Brady (50) and Patrick Mahomes (50), have ever topped 50 passing touchdowns in a single season.

However, the NFL is becoming more of a passing league each year, and fans have witnessed some of the best quarterback and wide receiver talent in decades coming into the league.

We are seeing a crop of quarterbacks like we’ve never seen in the NFL, with plenty of them able to stun NFL fans each week. Here are three quarterbacks who could pass for 50 or more touchdowns in the 2022 season.

#3 - Tom Brady

The legendary Tom Brady

Ageless Tom Brady is amongst the list of quarterbacks who could pass for 50 touchdowns. As mentioned in the introduction, he has already achieved this feat, back in 2007, with the New England Patriots.

Brady led the league in passing touchdowns with 43 in 2021, before announcing his shock retirement from the NFL.

However, as we all know, Brady reversed that decision, and the 44-year-old will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The Buccaneers have some of the best receivers in football, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who can help TB12 reach the astronomical levels he set a year ago, and even better them.

#2 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals can conceivably reach 50 passing touchdowns in 2022. Burrow has a plethora of excellent wide receivers to throw to, including Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Apart from that duo, is of course Ja’Marr Chase, who lit the league up with Burrow during his rookie year. They can pick up where they left off during their LSU days.

Burrow will also have more time to throw as the Bengals overhauled their offensive line during the 2022 offseason. So, there’s no reason as to why Burrow can’t top his 34 passing touchdowns of 2021.

#1 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen

Josh Allen has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in football, and we can see him elevating his game even more in 2022 and passing for 50+ touchdowns. Allen passed for 36 touchdowns in 2021, as well as rushing for another eight, mostly targeting elite wideout Stefon Diggs.

Allen is known to have a rocket arm, and his rocket arm lit up the playoffs in 2021, as he passed for nine touchdowns in just two games against the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen also posted a 149.0 passer rating in those two outings, an NFL record, and if he can keep up that rate in 2022, he can definitely pass for 50 touchdowns.

