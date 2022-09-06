3 NFL quarterbacks who could be traded next year ft. Jared Goff

Quite a few starting NFL quarterbacks were traded this past offseason, and that could be the case next year as well. Signal callers Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield were all traded this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers was rumored to be taking his talents elsewhere, but he wasn't traded and ultimately signed a four-year extension with the Green Bay Packers. But who knows, maybe he’ll be shipped out of town next offseason. Crazier things have happened.

Here are three NFL starting quarterbacks who could be traded in 2023:

#1 - Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made a quarterback swap in 2021, landing Jared Goff and sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. While Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory last season, Goff and the Lions were among the worst teams in the NFL. They finished with only three wins.

Detroit didn’t select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft, meaning Goff will start once again this season. But if the team has another awful year, don’t be surprised to see Goff traded next offseason and replaced by a rookie. A number of promising quarterbacks will be available in the 2023 draft such as Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

#2 - Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Davis Mills was the Houston Texans’ starter for the majority of the last NFL season. After trading franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, Mills will be their starter again.

Mills was solid in the 2021 campaign, recording 2,664 passing yards (setting a franchise record in that category for a rookie) and 16 touchdowns. Those aren't bad numbers at all, especially for a third-round pick.

Houston Texans PR @TexansPR With a 30-yard completion to WR Nico Collins early in the fourth quarter, Davis Mills passes David Carr (2,592 passing yards in 2002) for the most single-season passing yards by #Texans rookie quarterback. With a 30-yard completion to WR Nico Collins early in the fourth quarter, Davis Mills passes David Carr (2,592 passing yards in 2002) for the most single-season passing yards by #Texans rookie quarterback. https://t.co/ToKkMBaFhR

But if he struggles this year and the Texans end up with a high draft pick, the team could decide to trade the former Stanford star and draft his replacement.

#3 - Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill resurrected his NFL career after being traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2019. He earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and led the team to an AFC Championship Game.

However, the 2022 season could prove to be his last in a Titans uniform. The Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of this past April’s draft. Seeing Willis fall all the way to the third round was shocking since some projected him to be drafted as high as second overall.

The dual-threat quarterback looked really impressive during the preseason, completing 28 of his 51 attempts and producing two passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 159 yards and another touchdown.

Sure, it’s just preseason, but Willis could very well become the Titans' starter in the near future, forcing the team to trade Tannehill.

