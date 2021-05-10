NFL: Ranking the 5 best guards in the NFL

A resolute, impermeable offensive line is one of the most important and least-heralded facets of a successful NFL team.

If the offensive line has good chemistry, talented players in the backfield can execute their skills to the fullest: the quarterback has time to throw; the running back has holes to exploit, and the entire offense starts to click.

The flipside, though, is that operating behind a sub-standard, injury-hit or inexperienced OL can lead to all types of problems for the backfield.

A case in point: missing three key members of his OL to injury/COVID-enforced opt-out, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's best QB, came under constant, unprecedented pressure during his team's Super Bowl defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes was all too often unable to go through the motions as he spent much of the game on the run and ended up taking three sacks and eight QB hits, and was pressured a Super Bowl-record 29 times.

Even the world's best struggle to get it done in front of a weak OL, something anyone who watched the 2020 Super Bowl could readily testify to.

Arguably the most important players along the OL are the guards, the players whose job is to push or pull the defense to create time for a QB and space for an RB.

An excellent set of guards can be the difference between winning and losing a football game. If your NFL team has one of the five guards mentioned below, well then, you are in luck!

On that note, let's take a look at the top five offensive guards in the NFL.

#1 2021 NFL: Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts)

Quenton Nelson is arguably the best guard in the NFL. He's nasty, athletic and technically sound in all aspects of the OG position.

Though PFF has him ranked a lowly third overall for his 2020 performance, unlike some of his contemporaries, Nelson is an all-round, multi-dimensional talent who excelled in both run (86) and pass blocking (81.8) metrics in the NFL last year.

The Indianapolis Colt has allowed just three sacks in 1,946 pass-blocking snaps.

#2 2021 NFL: Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys)

Zack Martin in 2019

630 pass-blocking snaps

𝟎 𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 pic.twitter.com/AR2bXkHrjF — PFF (@PFF) June 16, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line had its fair share of struggles last season and was one of the worst-ranked in the NFL (27th as per PFF). However, their low rank was mostly due to injury issues. Once the Cowboys have their key starters back for the next NFL season, their OL unit should rank higher up the list.

Though he did have his fair share of injury woes, one player who can't be blamed for the Cowboys' demise in the OL metric is Zack Martin. The guard played ten games and posted an overall grade of 91.3, which was the second-highest overall behind only...

#3 2021 NFL: Wyatt Teller (Cleveland Browns)

Browns PFF run-blocking grade:

🔸 Games w/ Wyatt Teller - 86.1 (1st)

🔸 Games w/o Teller - 56.1 (29th) pic.twitter.com/nHqtByL73I — PFF (@PFF) December 19, 2020

Wyatt Teller was the PFF's highest-rated offensive guard in the NFL last season, receiving an overall grade of 92.3. The Cleveland Browns star is a formidable component of coach Kevin Stefanski's run-blocking game.

Teller has the strength and athleticism required to accelerate out ahead of his backfield, taking opposing members of the DL with him in tow. His ability to pull players off course is second-to-none in the NFL.

Though his pass-blocking grade can certainly improve, in the Browns' run-heavy style of offense under Stefanski, Teller is absolutely irreplaceable.

#4 2021 NFL: Brandon Scherff (Washington)

Brandon Scherff has only allowed 5 sacks on 1,218 pass-blocking snaps since 2018



😳 💪 pic.twitter.com/AmuNmGRflY — PFF (@PFF) February 4, 2021

The Washington football team has had one of the best off-seasons of all 32 franchise teams in the NFL. They strengthened their offense and defense significantly during free agency and in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite the fresh impetus the new talent on the roster would bring to the table, the best signing of 2021 for coach Rivera's side has to be placing the franchise tag on their highly talented guard Brandon Scherff:

Scherff is an excellent pass blocker, allowing just five sacks in 1,218 appearances for Washington. PFF graded the big guard 84.1 for his performances in the 2020 NFL.

If Rivera and co. are unable to tie the 3x Pro Bowler down to a new contract by the end of July, Scherff will be one of 2022's most sought-after free agents.

#5 2021 NFL: Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs)

Joe Thuney since 2018:

🔹1,733 pass-blocking snaps

🔹3 sacks allowed



Thuney is PFF's No. 1 ranked FA guard pic.twitter.com/0pOrgu2IXf — PFF (@PFF) March 10, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs moved quickly during the off-season to ensure that Patrick Mahomes never again comes under the type of pressure he faced in the 2020 Super Bowl final against the Buccaneers.

The first component coach Andy Reed moved for during the off-season was former New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney.

Thuney allowed just three sacks in 1,733 snaps as a Patriot. Although his 74.2 PFF grade saw him ranked as just the sixth-best LG in the NFL in 2020, he is the epitome of consistency in the position, and he could flourish in Kansas.