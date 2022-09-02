Ranking the top 5 NFL Fantasy running backs for the 2022 season

In the NFL, running backs are often the most underappreciated position in the league. Fans often claim a running back’s only success can come from their offensive line.

However, in NFL Fantasy that is not the case at all, as, year on year, we see some of the league’s best backs star for our teams and bring us home the championship. Here are five of the best running backs for you to pick in fantasy football for 2022.

The Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook has established himself among the elite running backs in the NFL in recent times. Cook has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons. If he can stay healthy, he would be even higher on this list. Cook’s issue has been his health. He hasn’t played in every regular season game any year during his career. If Cook can replicate his 2020 season where he had 17 total touchdowns, along with 1,557 yards, it could win your league.

However, given his injury worries, perhaps pick up Cook’s backup, Alexander Mattison, as a precaution.

#4 – Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler can also win your fantasy league in 2022. Ekeler is arguably the best receiving back in the league currently. He amassed 647 receiving yards to go with 911 rushing yards in 2021. Along with topping 1,500 all-purpose yards, Ekeler had 20 total touchdowns last year, tying Jonathan Taylor for the most touchdowns in 2021.

With Justin Herbert at quarterback, Ekeler will always be a receiving threat, and the Chargers seem to be a team on the rise. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

#3 – Christian McCaffrey

There is no doubt Christian McCaffrey would be in the hunt for the most valuable fantasy option if he could remain healthy. CMC had a historic 2019 season where he had both 1,000 rushing and receiving seasons to go along with 19 touchdowns.

However, in the last two seasons, McCaffrey has only completed 10 games. Since he’s never managed to get much of a rhythm going, he’s barely topped 600 receiving yards.

If he can stay fit, there’s no reason why CMC can’t win you your fantasy league, but it’s a huge if.

#2 – Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has been the most dominanting running back in football over the last couple of years. He could easily lead your fantasy team to victory in 2022. Despite suffering an injury that ruled him out for half of the 2021 regular season, Henry was unstoppable when he was healthy.

In just eight games, Henry rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns, and the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year could be better than ever in 2022. If he can remain on the field, there’s no reason why the powerful back can top the 2,000 yards he reached in 2019 and help out your fantasy team greatly.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Titans have reworked All-Pro RB Derrick Henry’s contract to give him a $2M raise in 2022. Henry will now earn $14M this season — the most of any RB. 2023 remains the final year of Henry’s contract. Sources: The #Titans have reworked All-Pro RB Derrick Henry’s contract to give him a $2M raise in 2022. Henry will now earn $14M this season — the most of any RB. 2023 remains the final year of Henry’s contract. https://t.co/Wt7wEQH3SO

#1 – Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ranks among the very best running backs in the NFL, as well as fantasy, going into 2022. Taylor was immense during his sophomore season in 2021, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns – both of which led the league. Taylor now has an upgrade at quarterback, too, after the Colts replaced Carson Wentz with Matt Ryan.

Field Yates @FieldYates What a graphic from the NFL Network broadcast.



Jonathan Taylor is unstoppable. What a graphic from the NFL Network broadcast. Jonathan Taylor is unstoppable. https://t.co/lmHztUohOt

With the upgrade in quarterbacks and an excellent offensive line, many NFL experts would be more surprised if Taylor didn’t lead the fantasy league in rushing in 2022.

