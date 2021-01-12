NFL: Ranking the top 5 cornerbacks in NFL 2020

NFL cornerbacks have a tough job guarding the top wide receivers in the NFL

Cornerbacks in the NFL have a tough job every week they step on the football field, as they have to stand across from some of the greatest wide receivers in the NFL.

Wide receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill make it a tough day at the office week in and week out.

Let's take a look at the top five cornerbacks who excelled during the 2020 NFL Season.

5) Marcus Peters (Baltimore Ravens)

Marcus Peters recorded 46 solo tackles during the 2020 NFL Season and also recorded nine pass deflections. Peters has always been one of the top corners in the league and he continued his success this year. He recorded four interceptions in the 2020 NFL Season.

4) Kendall Fuller (Washington Football Team)

Washington had one of the top defenses in the 2020 NFL Season. A big reason for this was Kendall Fuller, who recorded 38 solo tackles and had the job of guarding top wide receivers.

While guarding the top wide receivers Fuller recorded 11 pass deflections to go with his four interceptions in the 2020 NFL Season.

3) Malcolm Butler (Tennessee Titans)

Malcolm Butler has been the most targeted corner in the NFL during the 2020 NFL Season. Butler accepted those targets and recorded 14 pass deflections. He also recorded the most tackles by any cornerback in the 2020 season, with 86 solo tackles. On top of the solo tackles and pass deflections, Malcolm Butler also recorded four interceptions.

2) J.C. Jackson (New England Patriots)

J.C. Jackson emerged as a big threat in the New England Patriots' secondary to opposing offenses and was a lockdown corner in the 2020 NFL Season.

Jackson recorded 34 solo tackles and 14 pass deflections and, at one point in the 2020 NFL Season, he led the league in interceptions. He ended the season with nine interceptions.

1) Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins)

Xavien Howard has been in the top five in interceptions all season long for the Miami Dolphins and recorded 40 solo tackles for the talented Dolphins defense.

Howard led all NFL corners with 20 pass deflections. He was chasing J.C. Jackson for the majority of the season, for the NFL lead in interceptions, and finally caught and surpassed the New England Patriots man to end the 2020 NFL Season with 10 interceptions.