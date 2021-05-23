NFL Record Book: How many quarterbacks have beaten every NFL team?

The NFL record book is full of impressive accomplishments and feats of remarkable athleticism. Some records are so extraordinary that only one or a select few players have been able to achieve it.

One such record is - NFL quarterbacks who have beaten every NFL team over their careers. This legendary achievement has not been done many times, in fact, it is a very exclusive club of play-callers who have managed to do it.

Only three quarterbacks have beaten every NFL team

Only three quarterbacks in NFL history have beaten every franchise. Two of them are already in the NFL Hall of Fame, while the other one will surely be selected when he becomes eligible in five years.

Brett Favre

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

The first quarterback to beat every NFL franchise was the gunslinger Brett Favre. He achieved the record after his Minnesota Vikings team beat his former franchise the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in October 2009.

Favre was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Packers in 1992, where he immediately made an impact. After 16 seasons with Green Bay, he signed with the New York Jets in 2008 before moving to the Vikings in 2009.

At the time of his retirement in 2011, Favre was the NFL leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and quarterback wins. He was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016.

Peyton Manning

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning was the second quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback owns many NFL records, but this is one of his most impressive.

Manning was drafted by the Colts as the number one overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. He played 13 seasons for the Colts before moving to the Broncos in 2012.

Peyton Manning is the only player to have won the NFL MVP award five times.

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame this year.

Drew Brees

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees joined the exclusive group in October 2018, after finally beating the Baltimore Ravens. Brees had failed on his four previous attempts to defeat the Ravens but rallied the Saints to a big victory.

The six-foot quarterback was drafted by the San Diego Chargers 32nd overall in the 2001 NFL Draft before signing with the Saints in 2006.

After 20 seasons in the NFL, he announced his retirement in March this year.

Brees is currently the regular-season passing yards leader in NFL history and a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

Tom Brady can join the list this NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers play-caller Tom Brady holds multiple NFL records and he can join this select group of QBs this season. Brady and the Bucs play the only team he hasn’t beaten in his 21-season career, the New England Patriots in week 4 of the regular season.

It’s Brady’s first game back at Foxborough since he left after the 2019 season. The game already has high-stakes and adding this record to his resume will only fuel his determination further.