4 Big NFL records that could be broken in 2021 feat. Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson

When the NFL announced its plans to move to a 17-game schedule, the authors of the league record books were expected to be one of the busiest people in the gridiron industry.

The 17th game afforded 60 extra minutes of stat padding, thus putting several long-standing records in jeopardy. In a list compiled by Kelly Cohen, ESPN tallied four records in particular danger as the season enters its de facto second half:

Which NFL records have a solid chance of falling in 2021?

#1 - Tom Brady: Single-season passing yards record

Brady drops back to pass during an October win over Chicago (Photo: Getty)

Is Tom Brady breaking an NFL record? Surely unheard of!

Brady has already passed recent playoff victim Drew Brees in all-time passing yardage, but he's also on pace to break the single-season tally that Peyton Manning holds. The Hall of Famer threw for 5,477 earned with the Denver Broncos in 2013.

Though Brady has fallen behind Matthew Stafford for the overall lead in 2021 yardage (thanks partly to Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye), he's still the NFL's per-game leader at 331.3.

At his current pace, Brady would break his old adversary's record shortly after halftime of the Buccaneers' regular-season finale against Carolina.

#2 - Myles Garrett: Most sacks in a season

Garrett brings down Ben Roethlisberger (Photo: Getty)

Most records are straightforward, but the holder of the NFL's single-season sack record depends on who you ask. Thanks to adjusted sack totals by Pro Football Reference, Al Baker's legendary rookie season from 1978 (earning 23 sacks) was recognized as the all-time greatest effort for quarterback takedowns. T

The official record belongs to Michael Strahan (22.5 in 2001) but those disgruntled with the way Brett Favre more or less handed him the record have caused some to bestow the record to the 22 earned by Mark Gastineau (1984), Jared Allen (2011), or Justin Houston (2014).

With Garrett's pace, he could very well leave no doubt when all is said and done. He has already tied his tally of a dozen from last year and he's also only two away from matching his career-best. Garrett averaged 1.3 sacks per game and had 4.5 alone in a September win over Chicago.

#3 - Lamar Jackson: QB rushing yards in a season

Didn't Jackson already set this one? Do not adjust your laptop, as the dual-threat is already closing in on one of his most prestigious marks.

It would've been hard for Jackson to surpass his prior two seasons on the ground alone, having tallied over 2,000 yards over the last couple of years (including 1,206 in 2019, the record in question). Jackson's ready to boot himself out of the top spot, as he has tallied a team-best 639 yards, averaging over six yards a carry in that span.

#4 - Cooper Kupp: Most receiving yards in a season

Time will tell if Kupp's potentially record-breaking rhythm, to the tune of a league-best 1,019 yards, will be disrupted by the high-profile arrival of Odell Beckhan Jr.

As spectacular as his season has been, Kupp would need to average five more yards than his current output of 113 a game to get past the current mark held by Calvin Johnson (1,964 set in 2012).

A more likely scenario would be a receiving triple crown: leading the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns, a mark achieved only by Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe and Steve Smith in the NFL's Super Bowl era.

