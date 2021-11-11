NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 10 live stream options and info for NFL 2021 season

We're now officially in the second half of the NFL season, and there's no doubt about what every team is fighting for. The race for the playoffs is getting more exciting every week, and those who are focusing on the draft have already started to go deep in the scouting process.

Week 10 gives us few mouth-watering matchups: Seattle Seahawks with Russell Wilson against Green Bay Packers with Aaron Rodgers. Kansas City Chiefs versus Las Vegas Raiders. New England vs Cleveland in a vital contest for the AFC wild card, to name a few.

Check out our guide about how to watch Week 10 of the NFL season, especially if you're one of those fans wondering how to enjoy the action live without cable or subscribing to streaming platforms.

NFL Reddit: Can you watch NFL Week 10 games for free?

You can't stream NFL games for free on Reddit anymore because the platform has banned the r/nflstreams subreddit because of copyright infringement. The same thing happened with subreddits belonging to NBA and MMA.

Reddit shut them down because the subreddits were, well, illegal. The platform made the move without any notice from the NFL. They released the following statement after the ban:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch NFL games for free in the USA?

You can still stream NFL games without Reddit, though. New ways for fans to watch football games have been created with the recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms.

Here are some streaming platform sites which'll stream or telecast the games:

FuboTV : A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Hulu : Seven-day free trial available.

: Seven-day free trial available. YouTube TV : Seven-day free trial available.

: Seven-day free trial available. DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.

TV schedule for Week 10 games

If none of these options work for you, then you can always watch games on TV, depending on where you are. Here is the TV schedule for every game during the seventh week of the NFL season. Those in bold are nationally televised:

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, November 11

Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium.

CBS

Sunday, November 14:

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nissan Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Lambeau Field.

FOX

Sunday, November 14:

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., AT&T Stadium

Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Heinz Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FedEx Field

Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., State Farm Stadium

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium.

NBC

Sunday, October 14:

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

ESPN

Monday, November 15:

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., Levi's Stadium.

