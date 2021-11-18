NFL Reddit stream alternatives: Week 11 live stream options for NFL 2021 season

This NFL season, there are so many good teams and so many upsets happening that it's impossible to predict the games. This has been the closest season in recent times, and you can't predict the outcome of the games with certainty.
The best games of Week 11 have Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes going head-to-head, the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals fighting in an NFC West matchup, Tom Brady playing in primetime as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, and the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles trying to salvage their season.
Check out our guide on how to watch Week 11 of the NFL season, especially if you're one of those fans wondering how to enjoy the action live without cable or subscribing to streaming platforms. If you're a fan of the Denver Broncos or the Los Angeles Rams, you'll have to wait a little longer to see your team in action, as they have a bye this week.
NFL Reddit: How to watch Week 11 NFL games for free in the USA?
If you want to stream NFL games for free in Week 11, you need to look at options outside of Reddit, as the platform has banned the r/nflstreams subreddit because of copyright infringement.
You can still stream NFL games without Reddit, though. There are a lot of new options created with the recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms. New streaming options surged for a lot of things, and sports, thankfully, were not left behind.
NFL Week 11 live streaming options
- FuboTV: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.
- Hulu: Seven-day free trial available.
- YouTube TV: Seven-day free trial available.
- DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.
NFL Week 11 TV schedule, Date & Time
FOX/NFL Network
Thursday, November 18:
- New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
CBS
Sunday, November 21:
- Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium
- Baltimore Ravens @ Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, Soldier Field
- Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium
- Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium
FOX
Sunday, November 21:
- Detroit Lions @ Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium
- Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium
- New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field
- Washington Football Team @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium
- San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field
- Dallas Cowboys @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowheat Stadium
- Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field
NBC
Sunday, November 21:
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium
ESPN
Monday, November 22:
- New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium