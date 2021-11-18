NFL Reddit stream alternatives: Week 11 live stream options for NFL 2021 season

This NFL season, there are so many good teams and so many upsets happening that it's impossible to predict the games. This has been the closest season in recent times, and you can't predict the outcome of the games with certainty.

The best games of Week 11 have Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes going head-to-head, the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals fighting in an NFC West matchup, Tom Brady playing in primetime as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, and the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles trying to salvage their season.

Check out our guide on how to watch Week 11 of the NFL season, especially if you're one of those fans wondering how to enjoy the action live without cable or subscribing to streaming platforms. If you're a fan of the Denver Broncos or the Los Angeles Rams, you'll have to wait a little longer to see your team in action, as they have a bye this week.

NFL Reddit: How to watch Week 11 NFL games for free in the USA?

If you want to stream NFL games for free in Week 11, you need to look at options outside of Reddit, as the platform has banned the r/nflstreams subreddit because of copyright infringement.

You can still stream NFL games without Reddit, though. There are a lot of new options created with the recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms. New streaming options surged for a lot of things, and sports, thankfully, were not left behind.

NFL Week 11 live streaming options

FuboTV : A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Hulu : Seven-day free trial available.

: Seven-day free trial available. YouTube TV : Seven-day free trial available.

: Seven-day free trial available. DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.

NFL Week 11 TV schedule, Date & Time

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, November 18:

New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

CBS

Sunday, November 21:

Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium

Baltimore Ravens @ Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, Soldier Field

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium

FOX

Sunday, November 21:

Detroit Lions @ Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium

New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field

Washington Football Team @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field

Dallas Cowboys @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowheat Stadium

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field

NBC

Sunday, November 21:

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 22:

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium

