NFL Reddit stream alternatives: Week 12 live stream options for NFL 2021 season

It's Thanksgiving week, which means there are extra games on national TV on Thursday for us, along with some great food to enjoy the holiday.

However, the majority of the games are still on Sunday, and some of the games have major playoff implications. For example, the Buccaneers and the Colts, or the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots.

Check out our guide on how to watch Week 12 of the NFL season, especially if you're one of those fans wondering how to enjoy the action live without cable or subscribing to streaming platforms. Even with more national games available this week, you don't want to lose the full action on Sunday, right?

NFL @NFL



📺:

📱: NFL app Turkey and football, what a combo. 🦃📺: #LVvsDAL — Thanksgiving 4:30pm ET on CBS📱: NFL app Turkey and football, what a combo. 🦃📺: #LVvsDAL— Thanksgiving 4:30pm ET on CBS📱: NFL app https://t.co/QnCHQEoZ3m

NFL Reddit: How to watch Week 12 NFL games for free in the USA?

If you want to stream NFL games for free in Week 12, you need to look at options outside of Reddit. The platform has banned the r/nflstreams subreddit due to copyright infringement.

You can still stream NFL games without Reddit, though. There are a lot of new options created with the recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms. New streaming options surged for a lot of things, and sports, thankfully, were not left behind.

NFL Week 12 live streaming options

FuboTV : A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Hulu : Seven-day free trial available.

: Seven-day free trial available. YouTube TV : Seven-day free trial available.

: Seven-day free trial available. DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.

NFL Week 12 TV schedule, date & time

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 12. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving Day:

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., Ford Field (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium (CBS)

Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m., Caesars Superdome (NBC)

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears.

FOX

Sunday, November 28:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Lambeau Field

Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Levi's Stadium

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Week 12: @ Giants

Week 13: @ Jets

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: Washington

Week 16: Giants

Week 17: @ Washington

Week 18: Cowboys The #Eagles are now 5-6 on the season. Jalen Hurts is playing the best football of his young career. Take a look at their remaining schedule...🧐Week 12: @ GiantsWeek 13: @ JetsWeek 14: ByeWeek 15: WashingtonWeek 16: GiantsWeek 17: @ WashingtonWeek 18: Cowboys The #Eagles are now 5-6 on the season. Jalen Hurts is playing the best football of his young career. Take a look at their remaining schedule...🧐Week 12: @ GiantsWeek 13: @ JetsWeek 14: ByeWeek 15: WashingtonWeek 16: GiantsWeek 17: @ WashingtonWeek 18: Cowboys

CBS

Sunday, November 28:

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium

Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field

New York Jets @ Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

NBC

Sunday, November 28:

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 29:

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m., FedEx Field

Edited by Piyush Bisht