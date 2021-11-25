NFL Reddit stream alternatives: Week 12 live stream options for NFL 2021 season

It's Thanksgiving week, which means there are extra games on national TV on Thursday for us, along with some great food to enjoy the holiday.
However, the majority of the games are still on Sunday, and some of the games have major playoff implications. For example, the Buccaneers and the Colts, or the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots.
Check out our guide on how to watch Week 12 of the NFL season, especially if you're one of those fans wondering how to enjoy the action live without cable or subscribing to streaming platforms. Even with more national games available this week, you don't want to lose the full action on Sunday, right?
NFL Reddit: How to watch Week 12 NFL games for free in the USA?
If you want to stream NFL games for free in Week 12, you need to look at options outside of Reddit. The platform has banned the r/nflstreams subreddit due to copyright infringement.
You can still stream NFL games without Reddit, though. There are a lot of new options created with the recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms. New streaming options surged for a lot of things, and sports, thankfully, were not left behind.
NFL Week 12 live streaming options
- FuboTV: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.
- Hulu: Seven-day free trial available.
- YouTube TV: Seven-day free trial available.
- DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.
NFL Week 12 TV schedule, date & time
Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 12. Games in bold will be televised nationally.
Thursday, November 25, Thanksgiving Day:
- Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., Ford Field (FOX)
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium (CBS)
- Buffalo Bills @ New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m., Caesars Superdome (NBC)
FOX
Sunday, November 28:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium
- Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium
- Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
- Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Lambeau Field
- Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Levi's Stadium
CBS
Sunday, November 28:
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium
- Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium
- Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field
- New York Jets @ Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High
NBC
Sunday, November 28:
- Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
ESPN
Monday, November 29:
- Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m., FedEx Field