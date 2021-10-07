NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 5 live stream options and info for NFL 2021 season

As the NFL reaches its fifth week, fans already have a better grasp of which teams will be Super Bowl competitors for the season. They are also figuring out which teams should start looking at the next draft class.

A matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks opens up Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. From there, we have some great duels - such as the Cincinnati Bengals trying to prove their worth against the Green Bay Packers. There is also the NFC West divisional clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Don't forget, there is a morning game as well, with the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons flying and playing in London. We'll be treated to watch NFL games all Sunday.

If you are among the fans wondering how to watch the action live if you don't have cable or subscriptions to other streaming platforms, worry not. Here's a complete guide to view the NFL's Week 5 games.

Can you stream NFL Week 5 games for free on Reddit?

Not anymore, as Reddit has banned the NFL streams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA subreddits.

The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It was seemingly a move the platform made itself without any notice from the NFL. Reddit released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch Week-5 games for free in the USA?

There are a few ways to stream NFL games in the USA without Reddit. The recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms has created new ways for fans to watch football games.

The first way to watch games if you're a cable subscriber is on the channel's website. You can watch Monday Night Football on the ESPN app, for example, or the Sunday Night Football through the NBC Sports app.

FOX/CBS games work the same way.

If you do not have cable, then you'll have to look for other options. First, you have to check out which channel your team is playing on, and then discover a streaming platform where you can watch those specific channels.

Here are some streaming platform examples you may find the games:

FuboTV : A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Hulu : Seven-day free trial available

: Seven-day free trial available YouTube TV : Seven-day free trial available

: Seven-day free trial available DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.

TV schedule for Week 5 games:

Below is the TV Schedule for every game during the third week of the NFL season. Games in bold are nationally televised.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 7:

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m, Lumen Field

NFL Network

Sunday, October 10:

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons, 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

CBS

Sunday, October 10:

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Raymond James Stadium

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FedEx Field

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

FOX

Sunday, October 10:

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Heinz Field

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., AT&T Stadium

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., State Farm Stadium

NBC

Sunday, October 10:

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

ESPN

Monday, October 11:

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

