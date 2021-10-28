NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 8 live stream options and info for NFL 2021 season

We're almost close to the halfway point of the season, where some of the teams are already starting to make plans for the upcoming NFL draft, while others are trying to load up to make a run for a playoff berth and, who knows, maybe a Super Bowl appearance.
After one of the worst NFL weekends in memory, fans hope the action can return to its highest level in Week 8. The plate of games seems delicious, with intriguing games on primetime and a fantastic headliner between the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers to open the weekend.
Check out our guide to how to watch Week 8 of the NFL season, especially if you're one of those fans wondering how to enjoy the action live without cable or having to subscribe to streaming platforms.
NFL Reddit stream: How to watch free NFL Week 8 games?
You can't stream NFL games for free on Reddit anymore because the platform has banned the r/nflstreams subreddit because of copyright infringement. The same thing happened with subreddits belonging to NBA and MMA.
Reddit shut it down because the subreddits were, well, illegal. The platform made the move without any notice from the NFL. They released the following statement after the ban:
“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”
How to watch NFL games for free in the USA?
You can still stream NFL games without Reddit, though. New ways for fans to watch football games have been created with the recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms.
Here are some streaming platform examples on which you may find the games:
- FuboTV: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.
- Hulu: Seven-day free trial available
- YouTube TV: Seven-day free trial available
- DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.
TV schedule for Week 8 games
If none of these options work for you, then you can always watch games on TV depending on where you are. Here is the TV Schedule for every game during the seventh week of the NFL season. Those in bold are nationally televised.
FOX/NFL Network
Thursday, October 28:
- Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., State Farm Stadium
CBS
Sunday, October 31:
- Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium
- Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
- New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Lumen Field
FOX
Sunday, October 31:
- Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Soldier Field
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Ford Field
- Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium
- Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., Caesars Superdome
NBC
Sunday, October 31:
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium
ESPN
Monday, November 01:
- New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium