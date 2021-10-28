NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 8 live stream options and info for NFL 2021 season

We're almost close to the halfway point of the season, where some of the teams are already starting to make plans for the upcoming NFL draft, while others are trying to load up to make a run for a playoff berth and, who knows, maybe a Super Bowl appearance.

After one of the worst NFL weekends in memory, fans hope the action can return to its highest level in Week 8. The plate of games seems delicious, with intriguing games on primetime and a fantastic headliner between the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers to open the weekend.

Check out our guide to how to watch Week 8 of the NFL season, especially if you're one of those fans wondering how to enjoy the action live without cable or having to subscribe to streaming platforms.

NFL Reddit stream: How to watch free NFL Week 8 games?

You can't stream NFL games for free on Reddit anymore because the platform has banned the r/nflstreams subreddit because of copyright infringement. The same thing happened with subreddits belonging to NBA and MMA.

Reddit shut it down because the subreddits were, well, illegal. The platform made the move without any notice from the NFL. They released the following statement after the ban:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch NFL games for free in the USA?

You can still stream NFL games without Reddit, though. New ways for fans to watch football games have been created with the recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms.

Here are some streaming platform examples on which you may find the games:

FuboTV : A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Hulu : Seven-day free trial available

: Seven-day free trial available YouTube TV : Seven-day free trial available

: Seven-day free trial available DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.

TV schedule for Week 8 games

If none of these options work for you, then you can always watch games on TV depending on where you are. Here is the TV Schedule for every game during the seventh week of the NFL season. Those in bold are nationally televised.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 28:

Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m., State Farm Stadium

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers

CBS

Sunday, October 31:

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., Lumen Field

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Worth noting ahead of this week’s game: The Patriots destroyed the Chargers on special teams in their 45-0 win last season (punt return TD, 61-yard punt return, blocked FG TD, missed FG). This year’s Chargers rank … 32nd in special teams DVOA, per @fboutsiders Worth noting ahead of this week’s game: The Patriots destroyed the Chargers on special teams in their 45-0 win last season (punt return TD, 61-yard punt return, blocked FG TD, missed FG). This year’s Chargers rank … 32nd in special teams DVOA, per @fboutsiders.

FOX

Sunday, October 31:

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Soldier Field

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Ford Field

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium

Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., Caesars Superdome

NBC

Sunday, October 31:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

Giants Videos @SNYGiants Xavier McKinney is asked if it's possible to be a fan of an opposing player, like Patrick Mahomes:"No, that's not me. He puts on his pants just how I put on my pants, and we're on opposite teams. I'm not a fan when I'm playing somebody." Xavier McKinney is asked if it's possible to be a fan of an opposing player, like Patrick Mahomes:"No, that's not me. He puts on his pants just how I put on my pants, and we're on opposite teams. I'm not a fan when I'm playing somebody." https://t.co/QmD1073Lqq

ESPN

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Monday, November 01:

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Edited by Piyush Bisht