NFL Report Cards 2024: 5 of the worst teams for 'treatment of families' feat. Chargers

The NFL Players Association’s annual team-by-team report cards were released and several teams received failing grades for the treatment of families.

The NFLPA survey allows players to vote anonymously to grade their employers on everyday elements, and one of the categories is the treatment of families, which is a crucial factor in players signing with teams.

In the survey, four teams received F- grades while two teams received F grades.

5 of the worst teams for 'treatment of families'

#5, Los Angeles Chargers, F

The Los Angeles Chargers received an F-grade for the treatment of families and ranked 27th out of 32.

The biggest complaint for the players and why the grade was it was is due to the following:

They provide daycare but not onsite and players have to pay

The team charges $75 for the first child and $50 for each additional child per family

A major complaint from players is that the daycare is not convenient for the families to use and that the team charges players, unlike most of the teams in the NFL

However, there is a family room at the stadium which was a small positive.

#4, Pittsburgh Steelers, F-

The Pittsburgh Steelers received one of four F- grades and ranked 29th in terms of treatment of families.

The biggest knock on the Steelers is no daycare or family room for kids to play in during the game.

They are one of 12 teams that do not provide a family room during games

They are one of seven teams that provide no daycare support for players’ children on game day

They are one of only four teams that do not offer either a family room or daycare

#3, New England Patriots, F-

The Patriots received an F- grade for the treatment of families

The New England Patriots also received an F- grade and ranked 30th in treatment of families in the NFLPA survey.

The biggest reason for the grade is no daycare or room for kids in the stadium, which most other teams have.

They are one of 12 teams that do not provide a family room during games

They are one of seven teams that do not provide daycare support for players’ children on game day

They are one of only four teams that do not offer either a family room or daycare

#2, Washington Commanders, F-

The Washington Commanders ranked 31st with an F- grade in the treatment of families.

The Commanders did make some improvements according to returning players, as they said there were new family events and a better, more private post-game family area.

However, some negatives players complained about are as follows:

They are one of 12 teams that do not provide a family room during games

They are one of seven teams that provide no daycare support for players’ children on game day

They are one of four teams that do not offer either a family room or daycare

Many players want the team to offer daycare and a family room like most teams in the NFL

#1, Cincinnati Bengals, F-

The Cincinnati Bengals ranked dead last in the treatment of families and also received an F- grade.

The Bengals had multiple complaints, as most teams only had a lack of daycare or family room, but there were other issues for Cincinnati:

They are one of 12 teams that do not provide their players’ families with a family room at the stadium

They are one of seven teams that do not provide daycare support for players’ children on game day

They are one of only four teams that do not offer either a family room or daycare

There isn’t much being done well by the team. The players want what most other teams have:

A family room to get their loved ones out of the cold

Daycare on game days for their kids

Somewhere better than a tent outside for families to gather after the game

A point of contact for their families. Players report that their families find it hard to get information as there is no clear point of contact to reach out to with questions.