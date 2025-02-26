NFL Report Cards 2025: 5 teams ranked for worst family treatment feat. Bengals

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) released its annual team report card on Wednesday, giving insights into how certain NFL franchises treat players' families.

Ad

The Cincinnati Bengals received particularly harsh criticism, earning an F- grade and ranking dead last (32nd) in family treatment.

Basic amenities like daycare services and family rooms during home games have become standard across most franchises. However, several teams lag significantly behind league standards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Players have voiced their frustrations through the NFLPA survey, with one Bengals player describing the treatment as "almost disrespectful."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bottom five teams in NFL Report Cards for Family Treatment

Here are the bottom five teams that showcase deficiencies in these areas:

Ad

Trending

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals - Source: Getty

#1 Cincinnati Bengals (Grade: F-, Rank: 32/32)

Ad

The Bengals are at the bottom of the NFL's family treatment rankings. They earned the distinction of being "the only team in the NFL" that fails to offer either daycare during home games or a family room. Players rated their post-game family area a dismal 4.69 out of 10, the worst in the league.

Despite these failings, the Bengals did improve their overall NFLPA ranking from 26th last year to 24th this year. This is largely due to their new locker room which received an A+ grade. The report noted that "98% of players feel they have enough room in their individual lockers," ranking them 1st in this category.

Ad

#2 Jacksonville Jaguars (Grade: F, Rank: 31/32)

The Jaguars fare slightly better than the Bengals but still received a failing grade. While they do provide daycare during home games, they are among the 10 teams that don't offer a family room during games.

Players rated their post-game family area 5.41 out of 10, ranking 30th league-wide. The report indicates that players believe the team organizes family events only "a couple of times per year," placing them 26th in that category.

Ad

#3 Los Angeles Rams (Grade: D, Rank: 30/32)

The Rams take an approach to daycare that has drawn criticism. They are one of just two teams that offer daycare during home games but charge players for the service – $75 for the first child in the family and $50 for each additional child.

While they do provide a family room during home games, players rated their post-game family area 7.18 out of 10, ranking them 21st. The team organizes family events "several times throughout the year," placing them 19th in that category.

Ad

#4 Arizona Cardinals (Grade: D+, Rank: 29/32)

The Cardinals provide both daycare and a family room during home games, yet still rank near the bottom in overall family treatment. Players rated their post-game family area 5.89 out of 10, ranking 29th.

The team organizes family events "only a couple of times a year," placing them 29th in that category as well.

#5 Cleveland Browns (Grade: D+, Rank: 28/32)

The Browns provide daycare on gameday but are among the 10 teams without a family room during home games. Players rated their post-game family area 5.30 out of 10, ranking them 31st in that category.

Ad

Players believe there's an inequity in how families are treated, noting that "coaches' families have a post-game meet up inside the stadium, while the players' families meet in a tent in the parking lot."

The NFLPA report serves as both a warning and roadmap for teams looking to improve their standing with current and prospective players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.