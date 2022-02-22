×
Who is Annie Agar? NFL reporter in hot water for insensitive and racist tweets

Bally Sports NFL correspondent Annie Agar | YouTube
Son Trinh
ANALYST
Modified Feb 22, 2022 05:37 AM IST
NFL reporter Annie Agar’s old tweets went viral for the wrong reasons. The NFL/NCAA football correspondent for Bally Sports found herself at the center of internet controversy regarding several comments she made online.

They pertained to MLB pitcher Felix Hernandez; Colin Kaepernick; Flint, Michigan; and hot-topic political issues like abortion.

Agar has almost 300,000 followers on Twitter and, according to her LinkedIn profile, has worked with Bally Sports since May 2021. She was previously a reporter with Wood TV8, broadcasting out of Greater Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Agar initially gained a following on TikTok and parlayed that success into a correspondent/host position with Bally Sports.

NFL reporter Annie Agar apologizes for racially insensitive tweets

After Annie Agar’s tweets resurfaced, the Bally Sports host/correspondent issued an apology via Twitter.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive tweets from my past. They were written when I was a teenager and do not reflect who I am today. I have the utmost respect for the athletes and teams I cover. I hope you can forgive teenage me and we can get back to laughing together again"
I want to apologize for the insensitive tweets from my past. They were written when I was a teenager and do not reflect who I am today. I have the utmost respect for the athletes and teams I cover. I hope you can forgive teenage me and we can get back to laughing together again♥️

Agar's questionable tweets ranged from criticizing then Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez's baseball hat, to criticisms of professional football players who have run into legal issues off the field.

She also criticized the infamous Colin Kaepernick kneeling gesture during the national anthem.

@AnnieAgar Wow this is something https://t.co/RQbSpsgAbl

Reactions to her tweets were a mix of support and criticism:

@Jubileo @AnnieAgar Here’s the thing. She wasn’t joking. Some of these ppl using racial slurs as teens and getting cancelled were being goofy w/ friends. This person spouted off multiple times flat out angry racist stuff. I made jokes as a teen too, but not w/ hateful intent like this lady.

One Twitter user pointed out that age doesn’t matter. But it does, especially when Agar claimed to be a teenager when posting some of her more controversial tweets.

@AnnieAgar You were 20 when you posted this one lmao https://t.co/qKIuy0obdg

Apparently, Agar criticized the wrong fanbase because the unearthing of her old tweets can be credited to the Jacksonville Jaguars Twitter.

It’s Sunday and no one is playing football, I guess we all feel like Jags fans today.

With the Super Bowl having concluded, many NFL fans find themselves with extra time on social media, and Jaguar fans are no different.

@seanchodge @AnnieAgar Jags fans are 🐐’s for this lmao . I’m shocked you guys just found this because she makes the same jokes every other day https://t.co/touESqG8so

Currently, neither Annie Agar nor Bally Sports have released any further statements regarding Agar’s old tweets.

Reporters and athletes posting controversial tweets is nothing new, but far too common considering the internet never forgets.

Edited by Adam Dickson
