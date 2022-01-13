"I’m willing to forgive all his mistakes as commissioner" - NFL reporter request to Roger Goodell regarding Jackson Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has made a name for himself as one of the premier players in the entire NFL. At the age of 26, he already has a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP to his name.

The "Mahomes" name is on its way to becoming one that invokes memories of legendary plays and record-breaking achievements. However, in recent times that name has also been associated with some not-so-savoury moments, owing to his younger brother named Jackson.

Jackson Mahomes is what can be referred to nowadays as a social media star, garnering over 255,000 Instagram followers. He is also seen by many as a somewhat controversial figure as he continues to rub many football fans the wrong way with his behavior on TikTok and other social media platforms.

His latest antics have now seen Miami Dolphins beat writer Daniel Oyefusi taking to twitter to voice his annoyance at the Patrick's younger brother. Oyefusi proposed the idea that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should have Jackson Mahomes banned from NFL stadiums:

“If Goodell bans this guy from every NFL stadium, I’m willing to forgive all his mistakes as commissioner.”

In his most recent video, the former Whitehouse High School basketball star most busted out more dance moves, this time on the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Denver Broncos. For Oyefusi and perhaps many others this may have been the straw that broke the camels'.

Jackson Mahomes is no stranger to social media controversy

The younger brother of Patrick Mahomes has most certainly made a name for himself outside the family circle. Over the past few years, he has found himself embroiled in a few controversies involving his use of social media.

One of the more recent incidents involved Jackson Mahomes dancing on the logo of deceased Washington Football Team former player Sean Taylor.

The WFT placed a logo with Taylor's former number (21) on the side of the field and roped it off in a secure area.

NFL Humor @NFLHumor Jackson Mahomes dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo 🤡 Jackson Mahomes dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo 🤡 https://t.co/7ZNf9SF0kI

The move was seen as disrespectful by many as Taylor was shot and killed in his home in a botched home burglary in 2007.

Jackson Mahomes was also blamed for pouring a bottle of water on Baltimore Ravens fans earlier in the year as the Ravens took on the Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.

Moments after older brother Patrick had just lost the encounter down on the field, Jackson Mahomes took to pouring the water on Ravens fans in the seats below him. This was apparently in response to he and Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews being heckled.

Austin @austinsup127 @nflcommish @NFL @gmfb @PatrickMahomes brother @jacksonmahomes pours water on a ravens fan after the loss that’s completely unacceptable he should be banned from nfl stadiums if it was the other way around the ravens fan would have gotten arrested @nflcommish @NFL @gmfb @PatrickMahomes brother @jacksonmahomes pours water on a ravens fan after the loss that’s completely unacceptable he should be banned from nfl stadiums if it was the other way around the ravens fan would have gotten arrested https://t.co/BV6TatSPrF

In response to defending his actions, Jackson Mahomes responded with three simple words, saying.

"They were thirsty."

As he continues to be himself on social media, older brother Patrick is in the midst of chasing his second Lombardi trophy as the Kansas City Chiefs face-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round of the 2021-2022 NFL playoffs.

