NFL Rookie Report: Grading Titans' Will Levis, Texans' Tank Dell and more on offense 

The receiver class in the 2023 NFL Draft was not looked upon as particularly strong, especially compared to recent years. Yet many of the players selected at the position have been impressive during the first half of the season. Two offensive tackles, including one selected on the draft’s final day, have also stood out. Here’s a list of the rookies on offense who have impressed as we hit the midway mark of the season.

Post-Week 9 NFL Rookie Report

Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans

Granted, it’s a very small body of work, yet Levis’ play the past two games gives the Titans plenty of hope. He’s 1-1 after his starts, completing more than 60% of his throws with four touchdown passes to just a single interception. Levis has been sacked six times during his stints and has been a bit slow getting rid of the ball. Heavily criticized prior to the draft and falling much further than anyone anticipated, Levis has done enough to start the remainder of the season and the Titans may have found their quarterback of the future.

Dawand Jones, T, Cleveland Browns

Jones is a story not to be believed. After one outstanding day of practice at the Senior Bowl, Jones made a multitude of disastrous decisions before the draft and dropped into the fourth round, where the Cleveland Browns swiped him off the board. Jones was forced into action after Week 1 when starter Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury. Since stepping into the lineup, Jones has played like the early-round pick many initially projected him to be. Always known as a dominant run blocker, Jones has also stood out in pass protection this season and has been one of the steals from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Darnell Wright, T, Chicago Bears

The 10th pick of the draft is living up to all the expectations the Bears had of him and is most assuredly one of the top rookie offensive linemen in the league. Wright has been a dominant run blocker, pounding opponents and looking like a veteran at right tackle. His pass blocking needs a bit of work, as Wright has given up a half-dozen sacks. Regardless, Chicago is quite pleased with Wright, who’s well on his way to long career in the NFL.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

The Texans have been a pleasant surprise this season, in large part due to star rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, mentioned in last month’s report. Dell has also been a surprise and has turned into one of Stroud’s favorite big-play receivers. The third-round pick has averaged 16.2 yards on 28 receptions this season with four TDs. He played brilliantly this past Sunday against Tampa Bay, catching six passes for 114 yards with two TDs. Amongst his receptions were two in the final minute of the game, one for 26 yards then a 15-yard grab for a touchdown on the next play to win the game for Houston.

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

With Justin Jefferson out for an extended period of time with a hamstring injury, the Vikings needed someone to fill their star receiver’s shoes; enter Addison. The first-round pick has played brilliantly this season, catching three or more passes in eight of the Vikings’ nine games and coming through in big moments. Addison was so good in October that he was named NFL Rookie of the Month after 23 receptions, including five TDs.

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

In the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft, there were plenty of off-the-field concerns surrounding Rice that many believed would hurt his draft stock. The Kansas City Chiefs rolled the dice on the SMU product in the second round, and they may have hit the jackpot. Rice is the team’s top wide receiver and he’s built a great rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He’s caught 75% of the passes thrown in his direction, and Kansas City is ecstatic with his development. Rice has been complimented on his work ethic and has watched his game take off since making football a priority.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

Entering the 2022 college season, Kincaid was not the starter for Utah, but he was forced into action after Brant Kuithe went down with an injury. Kincaid then went from college backup to the first tight end selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and along with Sam LaPorta of the Lions, ranks as the best rookies at the position. The athletic pass catcher has 40 receptions this season for 339 receiving yards. He’s caught 90% of the passes targeted to him, and Kincaid is coming off a 10-catch, 81-yard performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.