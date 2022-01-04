NFL rookie WRs with the most receiving yards in a single game ft. Ja'Marr Chase

Rookie wide receivers have put up some spectacular performances over the course of NFL history. There have been 17 different times in which a rookie wide receiver has eclipsed 200 receiving yards in a single game. Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season featured one such game. Here are the top five receiving yardage totals by a rookie in a single game in NFL history.

Most receiving yards in a single game by an NFL rookie

#5 - Eddie Kennison, St. Louis Rams - 226 receiving yards

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Eddie Kennison

Eddie Kennison of the St. Louis Rams recorded 226 receiving yards in a game during his 1996 NFL rookie season against the Atlanta Falcons. What made his day even more incredible was that he registered all of the yards on just five receptions in the game. He averaged 45.2 yards per reception that day and scored three receiving touchdowns.

#4 - Justin Blackmon, Jacksonville Jaguars - 236 receiving yards

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Justin Blackmon

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Justin Blackmon had the best game of his career in 2012 against the Houston Texans. The highly rated prospect out of Oklahoma State lived up to the hype in the game, recording seven receptions for 236 receiving yards and a touchdown. He had a promising future. Unfortunately, his off-the-field issues ended his NFL career after just 20 total games.

