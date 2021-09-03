NFL roster cuts 2021: 5 big surprises in Raiders initial 53-man squad

The Las Vegas Raiders had an interesting offseason, and it all started with the 2021 NFL draft. Las Vegas made questionable selections, and that carried over to the offseason.

Jon Gruden and company are at it again, making questionable decisions in regards to their final 53-man roster. Here's a quick look at the five surprising decisions the Las Vegas Raiders made for their 53-man roster.

What are the five surprising decisions made by the Las Vegas Raiders?

Former Cleveland Browns DB Karl Joseph was the odd man out of the final roster for Las Vegas

#1 Las Vegas Raiders cut safety Karl Joseph

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Karl Joseph with the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Joseph spent four seasons in Oakland before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2020. The 27-year-old safety was cut by the Raiders this offseason.

I wish Karl Joseph the best, he was my surprise cut for the #Raiders defense. — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) August 31, 2021

Instead of keeping Joseph, Las Vegas chose Roderic Teamer. Gus Bradley made that decision. Teamer and Bradley have a history that dates back to the Chargers. Roderic started six games for the Los Angeles Chargers under Bradley in 2019.

#2 Las Vegas Raiders hold on to QB Nathan Peterman

Generally, NFL teams only carry two quarterbacks on their final roster. The Las Vegas Raiders have two good quarterbacks in Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota. When the Raiders decided to keep Peterman, it caught many fans by surprise.

Nathan Peterman threw EVERY SINGLE PASS for the Raiders in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/66lWxGYmDC — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) August 29, 2021

Nathan Peterman played all but one snap for the Raiders during the preseason. Peterman's preseason play was solid but nothing significant. The former Bills quarterback completed 68.5% of his passes for 553 yards and two touchdowns. Peterman did throw four interceptions during the preseason.

#3 Las Vegas Raiders granted veteran WR John Browns release

John Brown was brought in to replace Nelson Agholor, but that never panned out for the Raiders. Las Vegas felt that Brown could come in and compete for a starting spot, but that didn't happen either. The veteran wideout instead fell down the depth chart.

After falling behind on the depth chart, John Brown asked Las Vegas to release him. The Raiders granted the veteran wideout his release. It was rumored that the Las Vegas Raiders would've released Brown even if he didn't ask.

#4 Las Vegas Raiders temporarily release Derek Carrier

A day after Derek Carrier's release, the Raiders brought him back. Las Vegas Raider GM Mike Mayock made this statement to reporters:

"We're probably going to make some IR moves today, and that may open up a roster spot or two."

Las Vegas will likely place Nicholas Morrow, Javin White and Jalen Richard on short-term IR. By doing this, it frees up roster spots, one of which was filled up Derek Carrier. Mayock made a statement about why the Raiders brought back Carrier:

"Derek Carrier has been one of our best special teams players, and we'll see what happens there."

#5 Las Vegas Raiders cut DB Isaiah Johnson

The Las Vegas Raiders made a tough decision by cutting cornerback Isaiah Johnson. The former fourth-round pick saved a game against the Chargers last season. Las Vegas had high hopes for Johnson, but injuries derailed his NFL career.

Isaiah Johnson didn't stay unemployed for long. Johnson was signed to the Houston Texans practice squad on Wednesday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy