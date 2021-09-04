NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins came within arm's reach of making the playoffs last season. Brian Flores and company are hoping to get over the hump in 2021. The Miami Dolphins have been going through a massive rebuild.
The Miami Dolphins head coach told reporters that Tua Tagoailoa is the starter in 2021. That statement has silenced all Deshaun Watson trade rumors for now. The former Alabama quarterback enters the upcoming season with a lot to prove to himself and the Dolphins fan base.
Miami opens their season against division rival New England Patriots. Two former Alabama quarterbacks will go head-to-head when Mac Jones welcomes Tua Tagovailoa to Foxboro.
With the Week 1 matchup against New England being a week away, let's take a look at the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster and depth chart.
2021-22 Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster
Miami Dolphins Offense
Quarterbacks (2): Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett
Running Backs (3): Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed
Wide Receivers (7): DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant Sr., Mack Hollins, Will Fuller
Tight Ends (5): Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter
Offensive Linemen (9): Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg, Greg Mancz, Greg Little, Robert Jones
Miami Dolphins Defense/Special Teams
Defensive Linemen (6): Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Adam Butler, John Jenkins, Zach Sieler
Linebackers (7): Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Can Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips, Sam Eguavoen, Brennan Scarlett, Duke Riley
Cornerbacks (7): Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman, Noah Igbinoghene, Nik Needham, Trill Williams, Jamal Perry
Safeties (5): Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty, Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland, Clayton Fejedelem
Special Teams (3): Jason Sanders, Michael Palardy, Blake Ferguson
2021-22 Miami Dolphins Depth Chart
Miami Dolphins Offensive Depth Chart
Miami Dolphins Defensive/Special Teams Depth Chart
Like Daniel Jones, Tua Tagovailoa got a ton of upgrades at the wide receiver position. The Dolphins added Will Fuller V through free agency and drafted former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Tua has no excuses now and will need to show up in 2021 if he wants to remain the starter for Miami.