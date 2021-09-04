NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins came within arm's reach of making the playoffs last season. Brian Flores and company are hoping to get over the hump in 2021. The Miami Dolphins have been going through a massive rebuild.

The Miami Dolphins head coach told reporters that Tua Tagoailoa is the starter in 2021. That statement has silenced all Deshaun Watson trade rumors for now. The former Alabama quarterback enters the upcoming season with a lot to prove to himself and the Dolphins fan base.

Miami opens their season against division rival New England Patriots. Two former Alabama quarterbacks will go head-to-head when Mac Jones welcomes Tua Tagovailoa to Foxboro.

With the Week 1 matchup against New England being a week away, let's take a look at the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster and depth chart.

2021-22 Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster

Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores has his team ahead of schedule for their rebuild.

Miami Dolphins Offense

Quarterbacks (2): Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett

Running Backs (3): Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed

Wide Receivers (7): DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant Sr., Mack Hollins, Will Fuller

Tight Ends (5): Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter

Offensive Linemen (9): Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg, Greg Mancz, Greg Little, Robert Jones

Miami Dolphins Defense/Special Teams

Defensive Linemen (6): Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Adam Butler, John Jenkins, Zach Sieler

Linebackers (7): Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Can Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips, Sam Eguavoen, Brennan Scarlett, Duke Riley

Cornerbacks (7): Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman, Noah Igbinoghene, Nik Needham, Trill Williams, Jamal Perry

Safeties (5): Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty, Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland, Clayton Fejedelem

Special Teams (3): Jason Sanders, Michael Palardy, Blake Ferguson

2021-22 Miami Dolphins Depth Chart

Miami Dolphins have high expectations for WR Jaylen Waddle this season.

Miami Dolphins Offensive Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Jacoby Brissett Running Back Myles Gaskin Malcolm Brown Salvon Ahmed Wide Receiver DeVante Parker Albert Wilson Mack Hollins Wide Receiver William Fuller V Preston Williams Lynn Bowden Jr. Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle Jakeem Grant Sr. Allen Hurns Tight End Mike Gesicki Adam Shaheen Hunter Long Durham Smythe Left Tackle Austin Jackson Greg Little Larnel Coleman Left Guard Liam Eichenberg Solomon Kindley Center Michael Deiter Greg Mancz Right Guard Robert Hunt Robert Jones Right Tackle Jesse Davis

Miami Dolphins Defensive/Special Teams Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th Left Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah Adam Butler Nose Tackle Raekwon Davis John Jenkins Right Defensive End Christian Wilkins Zach Sieler Weakside Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel Jaelan Phillips Left Inside Linebacker Elandon Roberts Sam Eguavoen Vince Biegel Right Inside Linebacker Jerome Baker Strongside Linebacker Brennan Scarlett Duke Riley Left Cornerback Xavien Howard Noah Igbinoghene Elijah Campbell Jaytlin Askew Strong Safety Eric Rowe Brandon Jones Clayton Fejedelem Free Safety Jason McCourty Jevon Holland Right Cornerback Byron Jones Justin Coleman Nik Needham Trill Williams Place Kicker Jason Sanders Punter/Holder Michael Palardy Long Snapper Blake Ferguson

Like Daniel Jones, Tua Tagovailoa got a ton of upgrades at the wide receiver position. The Dolphins added Will Fuller V through free agency and drafted former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Tua has no excuses now and will need to show up in 2021 if he wants to remain the starter for Miami.

