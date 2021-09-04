Create
NFL roster cuts 2021: Final 53-man roster, depth chart for the Dolphins

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa looks to prove why he's the guy for the Miami Dolphins.
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
Modified Sep 04, 2021 10:45 AM IST
News

The Miami Dolphins came within arm's reach of making the playoffs last season. Brian Flores and company are hoping to get over the hump in 2021. The Miami Dolphins have been going through a massive rebuild.

The Miami Dolphins head coach told reporters that Tua Tagoailoa is the starter in 2021. That statement has silenced all Deshaun Watson trade rumors for now. The former Alabama quarterback enters the upcoming season with a lot to prove to himself and the Dolphins fan base.

Miami opens their season against division rival New England Patriots. Two former Alabama quarterbacks will go head-to-head when Mac Jones welcomes Tua Tagovailoa to Foxboro.

With the Week 1 matchup against New England being a week away, let's take a look at the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster and depth chart.

2021-22 Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster

Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores has his team ahead of schedule for their rebuild.

Miami Dolphins Offense

Quarterbacks (2): Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett

Running Backs (3): Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed

Wide Receivers (7): DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant Sr., Mack Hollins, Will Fuller

Tight Ends (5): Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter

Offensive Linemen (9): Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg, Greg Mancz, Greg Little, Robert Jones

Miami Dolphins Defense/Special Teams

Defensive Linemen (6): Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Adam Butler, John Jenkins, Zach Sieler

Linebackers (7): Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Andrew Can Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips, Sam Eguavoen, Brennan Scarlett, Duke Riley

Cornerbacks (7): Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman, Noah Igbinoghene, Nik Needham, Trill Williams, Jamal Perry

Safeties (5): Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty, Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland, Clayton Fejedelem

Special Teams (3): Jason Sanders, Michael Palardy, Blake Ferguson

2021-22 Miami Dolphins Depth Chart

Miami Dolphins have high expectations for WR Jaylen Waddle this season.
Miami Dolphins have high expectations for WR Jaylen Waddle this season.

Miami Dolphins Offensive Depth Chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QuarterbackTua TagovailoaJacoby Brissett
Running BackMyles GaskinMalcolm BrownSalvon Ahmed
Wide ReceiverDeVante ParkerAlbert WilsonMack Hollins
Wide ReceiverWilliam Fuller VPreston WilliamsLynn Bowden Jr.
Wide ReceiverJaylen WaddleJakeem Grant Sr.Allen Hurns
Tight EndMike GesickiAdam ShaheenHunter LongDurham Smythe
Left TackleAustin JacksonGreg LittleLarnel Coleman
Left GuardLiam EichenbergSolomon Kindley
CenterMichael DeiterGreg Mancz
Right GuardRobert HuntRobert Jones
Right TackleJesse Davis

Miami Dolphins Defensive/Special Teams Depth Chart

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
Left Defensive EndEmmanuel OgbahAdam Butler
Nose TackleRaekwon DavisJohn Jenkins
Right Defensive EndChristian WilkinsZach Sieler
Weakside LinebackerAndrew Van GinkelJaelan Phillips
Left Inside LinebackerElandon RobertsSam EguavoenVince Biegel
Right Inside LinebackerJerome Baker
Strongside LinebackerBrennan ScarlettDuke Riley
Left CornerbackXavien HowardNoah IgbinogheneElijah CampbellJaytlin Askew
Strong SafetyEric RoweBrandon JonesClayton Fejedelem
Free SafetyJason McCourtyJevon Holland
Right CornerbackByron JonesJustin ColemanNik NeedhamTrill Williams
Place KickerJason Sanders
Punter/HolderMichael Palardy
Long Snapper Blake Ferguson

Like Daniel Jones, Tua Tagovailoa got a ton of upgrades at the wide receiver position. The Dolphins added Will Fuller V through free agency and drafted former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Tua has no excuses now and will need to show up in 2021 if he wants to remain the starter for Miami.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
