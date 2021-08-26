NFL Roster Cuts 2021: New England Patriots make 3 roster moves

The New England Patriots have made it known this offseason that they are ready to compete and get back to the top. The 2020 season was uncharacteristic for head coach Bill Belichick and he's not about to repeat that type of season again.

With the second round of roster cuts taking place yesterday, the Patriots have slimmed down to 80. With the release of some players, the team has also added some recently released players from other NFL teams to shore up their depth before the next round of cuts.

#Patriots OC Josh McDaniels took responsibility for Mac Jones and the offense mishandling the clock at the end of the half vs. the Eagles, saying he would address those situations in practice this week.



Here he is coaching 'em up on clock management. pic.twitter.com/yUkWppGmSQ — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 23, 2021

The Patriots will be trying many different scenarios and players in the third and final preseason game against the New York Giants on Sunday.

3 roster moves the New England Patriots made this week

#1 - Cut WR Devin Ross

The Patriots cut four players on Tuesday including 24-year-old wide receiver Devin Ross. Although he doesn't have much regular-season experience and has spent time on practice squads, the Patriots were hopeful that Ross could be added as an additional wide receiver.

The Patriots also parted ways with LB Cassh Maluia, DB Malik Gant, OL R.J. Prince and LS Brian Khoury to make the round of roster cuts that were due on Tuesday afternoon.

#2 - Claimed TE Kahale Warring

Warring was released by the Houston Texans earlier this week and the Patriots didn't waste any time bringing him on board. The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints were reportedly interested in signing Warring, but the Patriots were quicker on the draw.

The New England Patriots offense has always been centered around tight ends and Warring is a big tight end at 6'5, 252lbs. Jonnu Smith looks like he's going to be a great fit for the offense, and adding another TE in Kahale Warring is added depth if need be.

New Patriots tight end Kahale Warring wearing No. 88 pic.twitter.com/rz5NpgKnl6 — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 25, 2021

#3 - OL Marcus Martin is placed on IR

It was originally thought that the Patriots had released Marcus Martin but the team placed him on IR instead. The Patriots' decision to put him on the injury list instead of releasing him outright likely means that they still want to give him another shot and aren't ready to part ways with him just yet.

Martin has been playing in the preseason with the second-team offensive line. When healthy, he could add depth to the line. There haven't been any details on the injury that Marcus Martin suffered.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha