NFL Rumor: Former QB Josh McCown could be next Texans Head Coach

After a controversial and lengthy search for a head coach, Josh McCown may be the next leader of the Houston Texans.

McCown is a long time veteran quarterback who played for 12 NFL teams in a 17 year career. With lengthy stints in Arizona, Chicago, and New York, he had over 17,731 career passing yards in 76 games started. McCown most recently appeared in 2019 for the Eagles, even starting a playoff game for Philadelphia.

According to reports, the Texans are interviewing former coach Jim Caldwell alongside Josh McCown for their top job.

The #Texans are exploring the idea of Josh McCown as head coach but would surround him with at least one former head coach on the staff. Again, not as crazy as it might seem to go from player to head coach. And if anybody can do it, McCown can. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 22, 2021

In the back half of his career, McCown has often been seen as a second coach in locker rooms, helping to mentor and backup rising passers such as Sam Darnold. McCown has also backed up Jay Cutler and Cody Kessler in recent years.

The reports suggest that the Texans are considering hiring Josh McCown to be a team leader, and to leave the play calling to more experienced coordinators who they would surround McCown with. They would "surround him with at least one former head coach on the staff," according to reports from Mike Garafolo.

NFL Rumor: Could Josh McCown keep Deshaun Watson in Houston Texans?

After firing Bill O'Brien mid-season, the Texans have been looking for a coaching replacement in the 2021 offseason. The Texans star QB, DeShaun Watson, has publicly and privately been bemoaning the organization for their search process saying he was promised say and has not been consulted.

Watson reportedly wanted the team to hire Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, but, until recently, they didn't even interview the candidate. It is unclear if McCown could help convince Watson, who is thought to be demanding a trade, to stay in Houston and help turn the franchise around.

In early January, ESPN reported that Watson wanted a coach who could completely change the franchise's mindset and culture.

"We just need a whole culture shift," he told ESPN. "We just need new energy. We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need."