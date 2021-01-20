 NFL Rumor: Is Drew Brees retiring?

As the clock hit zeros and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began to celebrate every New Orleans Saints fan started to think about life after Drew Brees. It had been a big topic all week in the NFL if Drew Brees was going to retire after the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Looking at his demeanor and his reaction it is safe to say that Drew Brees may have played his last game behind center for the Saints.

If Drew Brees were to come back to the Saints in the 2021 NFL Season it would be because of the way he lost on Sunday. Brees would put out his worst performance of the 2020-2021 NFL Season against the Buccaneers. Drew Brees would only throw for 134 yards and one touchdown.

The stat that will haunt him is the three interceptions that he threw on Sunday against the Bucs. This is the most he has thrown all season and almost matched the total he threw all season in 2019.

New Orleans Saints fans will be sitting on the edge of their seats waiting to hear if Drew Brees will stay or walk away.

Why Drew Brees will retire this off-season

Let's not forget that the 20 year veteran suffered a horrific injury that caused him to collapse his lung. Brees is 42 years old and the injuries now take longer to heal. He has done everything and more in his NFL career and will be in the Hall of Fame.

EMOTIONAL PHOTOS: Saints Quarterback Drew Brees did the only thing he knew to do after a loss like that against the Bucs last night...spend two hours with his family after the game in the endzone. ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/yOg9s4MU7X — wdsu (@wdsu) January 18, 2021

Brees has won a Super Bowl and has been successful his entire NFL career. The questions that he will ask himself this off-season. What else can I do? Am I 100% okay with never playing another snap? What are the benefits of me coming back?These are all questions that Brees will have to answer within himself.

Drew Brees is a family man and has a wife and children that will have a say in what he decides to do with his decision. With the injury and all the success he has had it would make sense for him to walk away. No one can blame him for wanting to retire. He gave the NFL 20 great years.

Advertisement

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

One thing is for sure, if this was the last game that Drew Brees played in his NFL career. All NFL fans want to say is Thank you for 20 years of great football. Thank you for showing that size doesn't matter at the quarterback position. Finally, thank you for playing for the love of football.