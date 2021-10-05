NFL Rumors: Josh McCown to the Texans or Jaguars? Teams reportedly interested in signing veteran QB

Quarterback and cult hero Josh McCown is once again making headlines. Per CBS Sports, the Texans and Jags are assessing whether they should sign McCown for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

McCown is one of the NFL's most venerable warhorses that every fan likes. The journeyman spent many years in the league playing for different teams. McCown endeared himself to all fans with his attitude, work ethic, and team-first mindset. Everyone in the NFL thought he'd become a head coach, and he is right now. McCown coaches a high school team in Texas, but could he return to the NFL for one last shot?

Who could sign Josh McCown?

Initially, the Texans and the Jags were the two teams in the mix. McCown was linked to a job on the Texans' coaching staff in the offseason. Therefore it makes sense that David Culley's team is weighing up the decision.

The Texans got blanked in a 40-0 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Rookie Davis Mills has to fend for himself, and the results are not pretty. McCown's arrival would provide insurance for the Texans in case they wished to rest Mills. Furthermore, the veteran quarterback could give vital advice to the youngster.

McCown did that for a lot of the teams he played for in the NFL. Quarterbacks and coaches up and down the league swear by his ability to teach and coach young players. It makes a lot of sense to see the Texans linked to McCown.

The Jags are in a similar position. Trevor Lawrence is experiencing a difficult rookie season, and McCown could come in to give Lawrence a break. However, there is another element to this story.

The rumors and noise around Jags head coach Urban Meyer won't go away. After a rocky preseason and a 0-4 start, many within the league feel Meyer could walk away. Indeed, after the furor that followed last Thursday's game, no one would be surprised.

McCown could join the Jags with the end goal of joining the coaching staff. If Meyer does walk away and goes back to the collegiate level, McCown and his years of experience allied with the respect that everyone has for him could see him get the top job.

It is undoubtedly an intriguing development, and it is something everyone should keep an eye on. The high school season finishes around Week 9 of the NFL season. McCown could decide on a spectacular comeback in mid-November.

